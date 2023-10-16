Drake's Son Adonis Drops 'My Man' Freestyle for 6th Birthday

It looks like Drake isn't the only rapper in his family anymore. The 36-year-old's son, Adonis Graham, rang in his sixth birthday by releasing his musical debut, a brief tune titled "My Man Freestyle."

The freestyle's accompanying music video features the 6-year-old with his basketball crew. Adonis acts as both a player and a coach, going so far as to deliver post-game conferences alongside his dad, who, of course, makes a cameo. Drake plays up his coaching in the video, doling out locker room strategy and a pep talk while dominating a whiteboard.

"We just have to work harder," Adonis says to his applauding teammates. "We have to shoot better. We have to play better. Get your energy up."

Drake shared a clip of the track and the music video on his Instagram page Sunday night, a few days after Adonis' Oct. 11 birthday.

"Happy birthday my son…MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW," he captioned the post, like the proud dad he is.

The debut adds the title of rapper to Adonis' growing repertoire. Not only is Adonis, whom the rapper shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux, credited as the artist of his dad's latest album cover art, but he's also present in the music video for Drake's "8AM in Charlotte."

Drake's For All the Dogs was released on Oct. 6 and is currently the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. The album makes references to several celebrities, including Millie Bobby Brown and Rihanna.

Drake defends his controversial friendship with the Stranger Things star in the track titled, "Another Late Night," featuring Lil Yatchy. Back in 2018, the rapper incurred backlash when the then-14-year-old actress revealed that he had invited her to his concert in Australia.

"He was such a fanboy and I was such a fan girl! Honestly, we text all the time now," Brown said of 31-year-old Drake in a July 2018 interview with W Magazine. "He helps me with everything, just like life lessons. He's amazing. He's a great human being and we went to dinner afterwards and we had dinner the next day and we met in Sydney."

Two months later, Brown described Drake as "a great friend" and "great role model" with whom she regularly texts. "[He gives me advice] about boys," she told Access Hollywood in September 2018. "He helps me. He's great, he's wonderful. I love him."

The revelation of their friendship made headlines, with Drake being questioned for befriending an actress 17 years his junior. Brown stepped up to defend the duo's friendship, while Drake remained silent until this year.

As for Rihanna, the song "Fear of Heights" has fans speculating that Drake is throwing shade at his estranged ex, whom he dated on and off between 2009 and 2018, and her new beau, A$AP Rocky.

He seemingly references Rihanna and Rocky in the song, "Fear of Heights," rapping, "I had way badder b**ches than you, TBH / Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can't leave you / Y'all go on vacation, I bet it's Antilles." Barbados, Rihanna's place of birth and where she frequently vacations, is located in Lesser Antilles.

"Fear of Heights" isn't the only song on Drake's album with apparent allusions to his ex. On the track "Virginia Beach," he references "a Parsons degree." Rihanna holds an honorary degree from the Parsons School of Design.

Additionally, on "Another Late Night," Drake references Rocky's nickname, Pretty Flacko, rapping, "B**ch, this sh*t get really Rocky."

Rihanna last addressed her relationship with Drake in a 2018 Vogue interview, telling the outlet, "We don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies, either. It is what it is."

Flash forward to today, and Rihanna has been with Rocky for three years, and they share two sons, RZA, 1, and Riot Rose, whom they welcomed in August.

RELATED CONTENT: