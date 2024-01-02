Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a splashy return to the WWE ring on New Year's Day for Monday's Raw Day 1, and the A-list action movie icon came in hot with a loud and boisterous monologue.

The 51-year-old Black Adam star ostensibly came out to slam -- both verbally and then physically -- Jinder Mahal. He got the entire crowd to chant at Mahal, calling him a "douche bag" in unison, and he even showed some self-effacing charm with an insult that somehow also burned himself.

"Nobody likes you, and you're not funny," The Rock told Mahal. "As a matter of fact, if you were one of The Rock's movies, you would probably be Baywatch."

"Thankfully, I've never seen Baywatch," Mahal shot back.

"Yeah, well, nobody else did either," The Rock countered. "Shut your mouth when I'm talking to you."

As expected, the onslaught of vicious zingers led to a brawl, and The Rock didn't waste time putting a quick end to it with some heavy blows and, finally, the People's Elbow, earning a roaring cheer from the crowd.

However, the moment that had WWE fans truly freaking out came after Mahal fled the ring, and Johnson not-so-subtly called out Roman Reigns -- a long-awaited match-up that could prove historic (and ridiculously lucrative).

"I'm gonna go get something to eat. When The Rock goes out to get something to eat tonight, in San Diego, should The Rock sit in a booth? Or should The Rock sit at the bar?" he asked the cheering audience. "Or, should The Rock sit at the Head of the Table?"

This, of course, is a reference to WWE's Head of the Table, Reigns, i.e. the Tribal Chief, i.e. the Undisputed Universal Champion. And the very idea of the matchup had fans in hysterics.

It seems Reigns found it pretty funny as well, responding to The Rock's challenge with a simply laughing and crying emoji.

Johnson -- who is now worth an estimated $800 million from his various film projects and branding endeavors -- previously stepped into the ring back in September, and shocked WWE fans on Friday Night Smackdown in Denver, Colorado.

During his appearance, he faced off against WWE performer Austin Theory -- giving him the infamous People's Elbow move, as well -- and John Cena also made an appearance, giving The Rock a sweet bro hug backstage.

RELATED CONTENT: