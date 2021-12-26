Dyson's end-of-year deals are still going -- and this time, they come in the form of after-Christmas sales. Let us tell you, there are some can't-miss savings. And if the deals direct from Dyson weren't enough, you can also score discounts on Dyson products at other major retailers like Best Buy.

Dyson is known for its top-rated technology which covers everything from robot vacuum cleaners and morph lights, to advanced haircare tools like the Dyson Airwrap, air purifiers, humidifiers and so much more. Whether you're hoping to finally invest in the Dyson Airwrap this winter or you're just looking to get a head start on your new year cleaning with a cordless vacuum, you'll be able to get everything you need through Dyson -- and score amazing deals too.

The Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner -- which has over 2,900 five star reviews posted on Dyson's website -- is now $100 off. This vacuum boasts a soft roller cleaner head which helps to clean hard floor surfaces, while its motorized cleaner head is intended for deep-cleaning on carpets.

Much like the Dyson V8, Dyson's Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum features a cordless vacuuming technology that makes cleaning even hard-to-reach spaces a breeze. The model also boasts a 60-minute run time and three power modules for even more cleaning versatility.

Dyson can help you keep your house dust-free, but that's not all they do! The Dyson Airwrap and Dyson Supersonic stylers are two of the most coveted hair tools out there. This year, Dyson just launched their Flyaway attachment which claims to tame flyaways in one pass.

Ahead, check out Dyson's best end-of-year deals to shop now. Plus, shop other top-rated Dyson technology -- from haircare tools and robot vacuums, to air purifiers and more.

Looking for even more lifestyle inspiration for the new year? Don't miss ET Style's guide on everything you need to stay healthy, fit and organized in 2022 and beyond.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore -- at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. $450 $400 Buy Now

Dyson V7 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner Dyson Dyson V7 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner The V7 Absolute does not disappoint. Designed to give your house full coverage, you'll look for things you can vacuum -- including hardwood floors where you can make use of the additional cleaner head and 30 minutes of run time. $350 $300 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Decorate Like a Kardashian This Christmas

Athleta Winter Sale: Up to 60% Off Leggings, Joggers and More

The Best After-Christmas Sales to Shop Now

18 Best Deals at Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale

New Year's Eve Party Dresses for Every Budget