Shopping

Dyson After-Christmas Deals: Save Big On the Dyson Supersonic, Cordless Vacuums and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Dyson Black Friday 2021 Deals
Dyson

Dyson's end-of-year deals are still going -- and this time, they come in the form of after-Christmas sales. Let us tell you, there are some can't-miss savings. And if the deals direct from Dyson weren't enough, you can also score discounts on Dyson products at other major retailers like Best Buy

Dyson is known for its top-rated technology which covers everything from robot vacuum cleaners and morph lights, to advanced haircare tools like the Dyson Airwrap, air purifiers, humidifiers and so much more. Whether you're hoping to finally invest in the Dyson Airwrap this winter or you're just looking to get a head start on your new year cleaning with a cordless vacuum, you'll be able to get everything you need through Dyson -- and score amazing deals too. 

The Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner -- which has over 2,900 five star reviews posted on Dyson's website -- is now $100 off. This vacuum boasts a soft roller cleaner head which helps to clean hard floor surfaces, while its motorized cleaner head is intended for deep-cleaning on carpets. 

Much like the Dyson V8, Dyson's Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum features a cordless vacuuming technology that makes cleaning even hard-to-reach spaces a breeze. The model also boasts a 60-minute run time and three power modules for even more cleaning versatility.

Dyson can help you keep your house dust-free, but that's not all they do! The Dyson Airwrap and Dyson Supersonic stylers are two of the most coveted hair tools out there. This year, Dyson just launched their Flyaway attachment which claims to tame flyaways in one pass. 

Ahead, check out Dyson's best end-of-year deals to shop now. Plus, shop other top-rated Dyson technology -- from haircare tools and robot vacuums, to air purifiers and more.

Looking for even more lifestyle inspiration for the new year? Don't miss ET Style's guide on everything you need to stay healthy, fit and organized in 2022 and beyond.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum
This best-selling Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum model has over 600 five star reviews -- and it's currently $50 off through Dyson's early Black Friday deals.
$550$450
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
This advanced hair dryer boasts five separate styling attachments -- including the latest Flyaway attachment model which helps to tame your hair.
$430
Dyson Supersonic Airwrap Flyaway Attachment
Dyson Airwrap Flyaway Attachment
Dyson
Dyson Supersonic Airwrap Flyaway Attachment
Complete the Dyson Airwrap package with their newest tool, the Flyaway attachment. Dyson assures that their new technology helps hide flyaways "in one pass." 
$40
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Dyson OUtsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Dyson via Best Buy
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Take cleaning up a notch with this cordless vacuum that can adjust to different floor types. 
$850
Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool Cryptomic
Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool Cryptomic
Dyson
Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool Cryptomic
If heaters make your home dry in the winter months, you might want to try the Dyson Humidify+Cool Cryptomic to clean your air and also add moisture to it.
$900$800
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum
Dyson via Amazon
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum
This vacuum has a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors. 
$410$370
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore -- at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. 
$450$400
Dyson V7 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V7 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson
Dyson V7 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner
The V7 Absolute does not disappoint. Designed to give your house full coverage, you'll look for things you can vacuum -- including hardwood floors where you can make use of the additional cleaner head and 30 minutes of run time.   
$350$300
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
According to Dyson, the Pure Cool Purifying Fan can remove 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. 
$400 AT DYSON
$400 $330 AT BEST BUY
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifier Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifier Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifier Fan
Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology to purify your air while keeping you cool.
$400
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
This Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner makes cleaning easier without the hassle of getting wrapped up in a cord. 
$400

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Decorate Like a Kardashian This Christmas

Athleta Winter Sale: Up to 60% Off Leggings, Joggers and More

The Best After-Christmas Sales to Shop Now

18 Best Deals at Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale

New Year's Eve Party Dresses for Every Budget

 