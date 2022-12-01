Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson sale, we know it is worth checking out. The Dyson Sale is currently offering can't-miss discounts on top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers to clean your home just in time for the holiday season.

Shop Dyson Deals

Right now, you can save up to $220 on Dyson's must-have cleaning technology. While the coveted Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is not on sale, Dyson is offering steep discounts on innovative, long-lasting products you’ll have and actually use for years to come. Now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever with Dyson's exclusive savings during their Black Friday sale.

Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum Deals

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Ahead, shop all the best Cyber Monday deals on Dyson vacuums still available now.

Dyson Omni-glide™ + Walmart Dyson Omni-glide™ + Hard floors are no problem for Dyson's slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum. The multi-directional hardwood floor cleaner is perfect for quick pickups on hard floors. You'll also save $200. $500 $300 Shop Now

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Dyson Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $200. $600 $400 Shop Now

Dyson Omni-glide™ Walmart Dyson Omni-glide™ Cleaning is no longer a chore with this Dyson Omni-glide™ vacuum. Score $150 off and get a dust-free home all at the same time. $450 $300 Shop Now

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra Dyson Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra With this vacuum, you'll never miss anything because the laser makes invisible dust visible on hard floors. As you clean in automatic mode, the LCD screen displays scientific proof of a deep clean: It calculates and categorizes picked-up particles. $650 $500 Shop Now

Dyson Air Purifier Deals

One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.

