With Black Friday a little over a week away, we're closer than ever to some of the best deals of the year from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and yes, even Dyson. While the brand has remained hush on what exactly shoppers can anticipate seeing at their post-Thanksgiving sales, Dyson did just drop a few early Black Friday deals on two of their best-selling cordless vacuum cleaners -- and let us tell you, these are some can't-miss savings.

The Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner -- which has over 2,000 five star reviews posted on Dyson's website -- is now $50 off through Nov. 27. This vacuum boasts a soft roller cleaner head which helps to clean hard floor surfaces, while its motorized cleaner head is intended for deep-cleaning on carpets.

Dyson's Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum is also on sale for $50 off through Dec. 4 -- now $500, regularly $550. Much like the Dyson V8, the Cyclone Absolute features a cordless vacuuming technology that makes cleaning even hard-to-reach spaces a breeze. The model also boasts a 60-minute run time and three power modules for even more cleaning versatility.

It's never too early to start your holiday shopping -- especially if you're hoping to avoid some of the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday craze. Save big on these best-selling Dyson cordless vacuums now before it's too late. Ahead, shop Dyson's early Black Friday deals.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore -- at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. $450 $400 Buy Now

Dyson Supersonic Flyaway Attachment Dyson Dyson Supersonic Flyaway Attachment While this iron attachment is currently out of stock, you can sign up to be notified the moment it's available again -- and your hair flyaways will thank you for it. $40 Learn More

