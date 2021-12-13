Dyson's holiday deals are still going -- and let us tell you, there are some can't-miss savings. And if the deals direct from Dyson weren't enough, you can also score discounts on Dyson products at other major retailers like Best Buy.

Dyson is known for its top-rated technology which covers everything from robot vacuum cleaners and morph lights, to advanced haircare tools like the Dyson Airwrap, air purifiers, humidifiers and so much more. Whether you're hoping to finally invest in the Dyson Airwrap this winter or you're just looking to give the gift of the year this Christmas with a cordless vacuum, you'll be able to get all of your holiday shopping done through Dyson -- and score amazing deals too.

The Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner -- which has over 2,900 five star reviews posted on Dyson's website -- is now $100 off. This vacuum boasts a soft roller cleaner head which helps to clean hard floor surfaces, while its motorized cleaner head is intended for deep-cleaning on carpets.

Much like the Dyson V8, Dyson's Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum features a cordless vacuuming technology that makes cleaning even hard-to-reach spaces a breeze. The model also boasts a 60-minute run time and three power modules for even more cleaning versatility.

Dyson can help you keep your house dust-free, but that's not all they do! The Dyson Airwrap styler is one of the most coveted hair tools out there. This year, Dyson just launched their Flyaway attachment which claims to tame flyaways in one pass.

Time is running out for holiday shopping -- especially if you're hoping to save big on these best-selling Dyson cordless vacuums now before it's too late. Ahead, check out the best Dyson deals to shop now. Plus, shop other top-rated Dyson technology -- from haircare tools and robot vacuums, to air purifiers and more.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore -- at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. $450 $400 Buy Now

Dyson V7 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner Dyson Dyson V7 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner The V7 Absolute does not disappoint. Designed to give your house full coverage, you'll look for things you can vacuum -- including hardwood floors where you can make use of the additional cleaner head and 30 minutes of run time. $350 $300 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Decorate Like a Kardashian This Christmas

The Best Holiday Home Decor to Shop Now

Wayfair Cyber Week Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Home, Holiday and More

Best Buy Holiday Sale 2021: Save Up to $2,000 on Samsung TVs and More

The Best Mattress Deals for December 2021: Nectar, Allswell, and More

Apple Deals for the Holidays: AirPods Pro Are Back on Sale

The Best Online Sales You Can Shop Through the Holidays