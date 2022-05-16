Dyson's Memorial Day 2022 sale event is happening right now with deals on their best-selling vacuums and fan thats double as air purifiers. Usually, Dyson's signature standard comes at a price, but purchasing Dyson products is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. During the Dyson Memorial Day sale, you can save up to 20% on top-rated home gadgets and must-have cleaning technology.

Shop Dyson's Sale

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day deals on Dyson vacuums.

Dyson V8 Absolute Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute The Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, it quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. $500 $450 Buy Now

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Dyson Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute The lightweight, cordless V10 has smaller brush head that makes cleaning a breeze. It's an excellent vacuum if you have a pet too, because it comes with special rollers that are made to pick up pet hair. $600 $550 Buy Now

One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson Pure Cool Link purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a No. 1 customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease. Two models of the Pure Cool purifying fan are discounted at Dyson's Memorial Day 2022 sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Memorial Day Sales and Early Deals You Can Shop Now

Samsung's Early Memorial Day Sale Is Happening Now — Shop the Deals

The Best Outdoor Furniture Sales to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2022 You Can Shop Early

The Best Roomba Deals to Shop This Week

The Best Cordless Vacuums of 2022

Amazon's Best Deals on Home Decor for 2022