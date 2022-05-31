Dyson Memorial Day Sale Still Available: Great Deals on Cordless Stick Vacuums and Purifying Fans
Dyson's Memorial Day 2022 sale event is still available with deals on their best-selling vacuums and fan thats double as air purifiers. Usually, Dyson's signature standard comes at a price, but purchasing Dyson products is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. During the Dyson Memorial Day sale, you can save up to 20% on top-rated home gadgets and must-have cleaning technology.
The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day deals on Dyson vacuums.
The Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, it quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click.
The lightweight, cordless V10 has smaller brush head that makes cleaning a breeze. It's an excellent vacuum if you have a pet too, because it comes with special rollers that are made to pick up pet hair.
One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson Pure Cool Link purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a No. 1 customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease. The Pure Cool purifying fan is discounted at Dyson's Memorial Day 2022 sale.
Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology. It generates the circulation power to draw even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room. The adjustable oscillation projects the purified air around the whole room.
