Dyson's Memorial Day 2022 sale event is still available with deals on their best-selling vacuums and fan thats double as air purifiers. Usually, Dyson's signature standard comes at a price, but purchasing Dyson products is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. During the Dyson Memorial Day sale, you can save up to 20% on top-rated home gadgets and must-have cleaning technology.

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day deals on Dyson vacuums.

Dyson V8 Absolute Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute The Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, it quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. $500 $450 Buy Now

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Dyson Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute The lightweight, cordless V10 has smaller brush head that makes cleaning a breeze. It's an excellent vacuum if you have a pet too, because it comes with special rollers that are made to pick up pet hair. $600 $550 Buy Now

One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson Pure Cool Link purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a No. 1 customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease. The Pure Cool purifying fan is discounted at Dyson's Memorial Day 2022 sale.

