Dyson Vacuums to Make Spring Cleaning a Snap in 2022

By ETonline Staff
Dyson

Dyson is known for its top-rated technology which covers everything from robot vacuum cleaners and morph lights, to advanced haircare tools like the Dyson Airwrap, air purifiers, humidifiers and so much more. Whether you're hoping to finally invest in the Dyson Airwrap this winter or you're just looking to get a head start on your spring cleaning with a cordless vacuum, you'll be able to get everything you need through Dyson -- and score amazing deals too. 

The Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner -- which has over 2,900 5-star reviews posted on Dyson's website -- boasts a soft roller cleaner head which helps to clean hard floor surfaces, while its motorized cleaner head is intended for deep-cleaning on carpets. 

Much like the Dyson V8, Dyson's Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum features a cordless vacuuming technology that makes cleaning even hard-to-reach spaces a breeze. The model also boasts a 60-minute run time and three power modules for even more cleaning versatility.

Dyson can help you keep your house dust-free, but that's not all they do! The Dyson Supersonic Styler and Dyson Airwrap are two of the most coveted hair tools out there. And Dyson just launched their Flyaway attachment which claims to tame flyaways in one pass. 

Ahead, check out Dyson's vacuums to shop now. Plus, shop other top-rated Dyson technology -- from haircare tools and robot vacuums, to air purifiers and more.

Looking for even more lifestyle inspiration for the new year? Don't miss ET Style's guide on everything you need to stay healthy, fit and organized in 2022 and beyond.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum
This best-selling Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum model has over 600 five star reviews.
$550
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore -- at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. 
$450
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Dyson OUtsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Dyson via Best Buy
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Take cleaning up a notch with this cordless vacuum that can adjust to different floor types. 
$850
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum
Dyson via Amazon
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum
This vacuum has a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors. 
$414
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
According to Dyson, the Pure Cool Purifying Fan can remove 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. 
$400 AT DYSON
$400
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifier Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifier Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifier Fan
Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology to purify your air while keeping you cool.
$400

