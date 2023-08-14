Early Labor Day TV sales have arrived at Amazon this week. You don't have to wait until Amazon's October Prime Day to shop the retailer's best TV deals — especially if you have been eyeing the latest Samsung Frame TV. Now is your chance to save on every size of the stunning QLED 4K TV at all-time low prices as The Frame TV is on sale for up to $1,400 off.

The latest Samsung Frame TV model came out in April 2022 and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It not only reduces the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on, but it also makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.

50" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 50" Samsung The Frame TV By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. Whenever you want to watch TV, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. $1,298 $895 Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 65" Samsung The Frame TV Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. $1,998 $1,398 Shop Now

85" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 85" Samsung The Frame TV The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens. $4,298 $2,898 Shop Now

Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Samsung Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Samsung's artful Frame TV can not only stream your favorite TV show or movie from the built-in Tizen interface, but it is one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there.

Samsung's new Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. With the Frame TV on sale for as much as 40% off, we recommend acting fast as these are some of the lowest prices we've ever seen on the cult-favorite screen.

