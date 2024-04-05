That's one way to say thanks! Elle King took to Instagram to share her permanent tribute to the men in her life.

The 34-year-old country singer welcomed her son, Lucky, in 2021, with her then-fiancé, Dan Tooker. A year after their rumored split, King got some very unique ink in a delicate spot in honor of the guys who have helped raise her son.

"I always said I'd get my baby daddy's name tattooed on my butt…so I did," King captioned the series of pics of herself with celebrity tattoo artist, JonBoy. "I got 'brethren' for the men helping me raise my son. I love you guys so much, I wouldn’t want to do life without yall ❤️me and Lucky love you so much🗡️ shoutout to my man @jonboytattoo for being the illest 🤘"

Elle King - Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy's Leading Ladies 2024

King tagged a series of men, including musicians Dave Sherman, Dave Scalia, Joseph M and Paul DeVincenzo. Tooker was not tagged.

In the pics, King wears a thong in order to give JonBoy access to her right butt cheek, which later sports very delicate script ink.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer is no stranger to body art. She already has a skull and flowers on her lower back, nearing the spot of her fresh ink.

King and Tooker met in 2019 at his tattoo shop in Boston. They welcomed their son, Lucky, in September 2021. The singer began to spark speculation of a split in 2023 when she wrote on Instagram, "In my me myself n i era 😘💅🏻." She later wore a jacket with the word "Single" across the back.

In June 2023, King spoke with ET, playing coy about the status of her relationship.

"I do love love, I think that love is a beautiful thing. All I can say is that me and my family are really happy and my kid is doing well and I feel great. So, that's what life looks like for me right now," she said when asked about her "me myself n i" era and blazing jacket.

Elle King and Dan Tooker attend the 56th annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images

She also shared that she's currently focused own her career and her little boy.

"There's always new music on the way for me, I'm constantly making music," King told ET. "I love my son and I love music, those are my driving forces."

In March, King posted a photo montage, writing, "Oh just better than ever. Consistency. Rooted in truth and reality. My baby is happy. Mama is doing well! #SingleMomsRuleTheWorld"

King recently made headlines for performing a Dolly Parton tribute while "f**king hammered" at the Grand Ole Opry earlier this year.

The Opry went on to issue a formal apology to concertgoers, while the fallout led King to postpone and reschedule several shows.

Last month, King apologized for the incident on Instagram, writing, "To everyone sending me love because I'm human and already talked to Dolly, I love you. To everyone who told me to k*ll myself, I love you too."

