Emilia Clarke, the Khaleesi of the 2019 Emmys!

The 32-year-old actress gave her Game of Thrones character, Daenerys Targaryen, a run for her money on Sunday, stepping out to the awards show red carpet in a look fit for a queen.

Clarke wowed in a navy blue Maison Valentino gown that featured a plunging neckline, topping off her look with emerald earrings and rings.

Keeping the full focus on her stunning dress, the brunette beauty styled her hair sleek and straight, with a middle part.

Just minutes before arriving at the carpet, Clarke took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek at her Emmys beauty look, which she says was inspired by another queen, Jennifer Lopez.

"emmys2019 WE BE ROLLLLLIN!," she captioned it. "@jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk. 💁‍♀️

I am one lucky lady to have the best glam squad ever invented... @jennychohair @jilliandempsey @petraflannery @jennahipp YOU HAVE LIT THIS CHICK ON FYRE! 🔥thank you thank you thank you!

#motherofdragonstakesafinalgoodbye #mighthaveneededadragontogetmethereontime 🤢 #iplanonseeingtomorrowssunrise."

Game of Thrones fans have their fingers crossed for a big win for Clarke tonight, as she's nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, against Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder), Laura Linney (Ozark), Mandy Moore (This Is Us), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Robin Wright (House of Cards).

Clarke previously credited playing the role of Daenerys for saving her life in a candid interview with Variety back in June. She said at the time that playing the strong, powerful Moher of Dragons helped her get through the real-life struggles she faced following two brain aneurysms and surgeries.

"I always say that Daenerys literally saved my life, because it puts you in quite the headspace when you've had a brain injury," she explained. "Walking in her shoes, I just put so much more into each season because it really was life or death. I felt so powerfully that she was saving me. I could only see her."

Although the show is now over and (spoiler alert!) Daenerys was tragically killed by Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in the series' finale episode, Clarke said the spirit of her character will live on through her, forever.

"Having it come to its final moment feels utterly surreal and completely bizarre and so much life has happened in the 10 years," she said. "At first it was an existential crisis. Who am I? Where are my dragons? It felt really, deeply emotional... You saw everyone's truthful fragility as it ended… When it did finally end, it broke everyone."

For more fierce and fabulous looks from the Emmys red carpet, click through the slideshow below.

