Hailie Jade Mathers is enjoying some fun in the sun ahead of her wedding day!

Eminem's 28-year-old daughter and her friends recently traveled to Tampa Bay, Florida, to celebrate her last days as a single lady. Hailie got engaged to longtime beau Evan McClintock in February 2023.

Hailie posted three super-cute pics from her trip, which included a sunny day on the boat. In one, her group of bridesmaids -- which includes sister Alaina -- rock cowboy hats and black bathing suits as they surround Hailie, who is, of course, in white.

"Tampa baes 🤍🌴," she captioned the shots.

Alaina -- Eminem's niece whom he adopted in the early 2000s -- tied the knot last June, and had Hailie in her bridal party as well. She also helped Evan pick out the engagement ring, as he shared with Hailie on her Just a Little Shady podcast following their engagement.

He told his new fiancée that he started looking at rings between Thanksgiving and Christmas 2022. It wasn't easy though. Evan said he had to come up with excuses to get out of the house to secretly go shopping for the ring.

While that turned out to be quite the mission, it paled in comparison to having to ask the legendary rapper for his daughter's hand in marriage.

"Yeah, it was over the holidays. I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious," said Evan about asking Em for his blessing. "I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'All right. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time'. So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."

