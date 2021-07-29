Shopping

End of Summer Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop Now

By Kyley Warren
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Summer is the prime time for barbeques, block parties and backyard dinner events galore. And while the season of warmer temperatures might be winding down, many of the year’s best end of season sales are actually just getting started. So, if you’re looking to freshen up your outdoor furniture collection -- and tap into your inner designer, in the process -- now is the perfect time to do it!

With brands like Overstock, Wayfair, Amazon and even World Market offering expansive outdoor furniture collections from top brands, the hunt for the best bargain can often feel like an overwhelming process. To help you in your search, the ET Style team has scoured the internet to find some of the most unmissable, end of summer outdoor furniture deals to shop now.

Some of our favorites include a hammock from Aurora Home, an iron side table from Christopher Knight Home -- the same brand whose chairs made an appearance in Meghan Markle’s famous Oprah interview -- plus a quirky planter bench from Millwood Pines, and a terracotta pizza oven from World Market -- because who says you can’t indulge in a pizza night every night of the week?

Browse all of our top picks for the best outdoor furniture deals on the market below -- and snag some steals now priced at under $200 too.

 

Christopher Knight Home Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table
Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table
The perfect pop of color for any outdoor entertaining space.
$62 AT OVERSTOCK (REGULARLY $77)
Christopher Knight Home Puerta Outdoor Wicker Bar Cart with Ice Pail
Christopher Knight Home outdoor wicker cart
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Puerta Outdoor Wicker Bar Cart with Ice Pail
Outdoor entertaining just got a lot more chic.
$260 AT OVERSTOCK (REGULARLY $295)
Gotland 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set
Gotland outdoor patio furniture
Amazon
Gotland 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set
Comfort meets style with this furniture set from Gotland.
$530 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $600)
World Market Two Tone Ceramic Cutout Hurricane Candleholder with Handle
Two Tone Ceramic Cutout Hurricane Candleholder With Handle
World Market
World Market Two Tone Ceramic Cutout Hurricane Candleholder with Handle
Shed some light on your outdoor style with this cozy candleholder.
$15 AT WORLD MARKET (REGULARLY $25)
Aurora Home EZ Daze Hammock with Stand
Aurora Home EZ Daze Hammock with Stand
Overstock
Aurora Home EZ Daze Hammock with Stand
Hang out in style with EZ Daze’s navy hammock.
$78 AT OVERSTOCK (REGULARLY $108)
Fundouns 2-Person Patio Porch Swing Chair
Fundouns 2-Person Patio Porch Swing Chair
Amazon
Fundouns 2-Person Patio Porch Swing Chair
Swing into the new season with this patio porch swing chair.
$130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Christopher Knight Home Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat
Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat
Customers love the thoughtful, handwoven make of this loveseat.
$197 AT OVERSTOCK (REGULARLY $258)
Millwood Pines Fina Wooden Planter Bench
Wayfair Millwood Pines wooden planter bench
Wayfair
Millwood Pines Fina Wooden Planter Bench
Who knew an outdoor bench and planters could look so good together?
$104 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $150)
World Market Oval Red Brick Terracotta Pizza Oven
Oval Red Brick Terracotta Pizza Oven
World Market
World Market Oval Red Brick Terracotta Pizza Oven
Pizza night, anyone?
$140 AT WORLD MARKET (REGULARLY $200)
World Market Dark Brown All Weather Wicker Lanai Sling Lounger Chair
Wicker Lanai Sling Lounger Chair
World Market
World Market Dark Brown All Weather Wicker Lanai Sling Lounger Chair
Consumers love the eucalyptus hardwood frame of this lounge chair.
$207 AT WORLD MARKET (REGULARLY $230)
Heat Storm Tripod Infrared 1500 Watt Electric Patio Heater
Heat Storm Tripod Infrared 1500 Watt Electric Patio Heater
Wayfair
Heat Storm Tripod Infrared 1500 Watt Electric Patio Heater
This winter necessity is now 28%.
$121 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $167)

 

