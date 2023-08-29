Erika Jayne's love life is looking a lot different since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce from her husband of 20 years, Tom Girardi.

During the latest episode of the podcast Two Ts in a Pod, hosted by Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Jayne revealed that after two decades with the 84-year-old attorney, she's now dating someone much younger.

When discussing the "hottest Bravo husbands," Mellencamp asked Jayne about her dating preferences. "Are you always attracted to an elder male?"

"No, I'm actually seeing someone younger now," the 52-year-old reality star shared, revealing that her unnamed beau recently attended her Bet It All on Blonde Las Vegas residency show. Although Jayne told the co-hosts that she made a promise to keep their relationship private, the singer did reveal that her mystery man "has black hair and brown skin."

She confirmed that the man she's seeing also lives in Los Angeles, is "in his late 30s" and is "not necessarily" the breadwinner in the relationship, although she is the most "infamous" of the two.

And when it comes to whether she'll be bringing their relationship public, specifically on an upcoming season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jayne said she is firmly against sharing that part of her life with the cameras.

"Absolutely not. No, come on, guys, I deserve a moment of peace," the former Broadway lead told Mellencamp and Judge. "I take this day by day. I'm not saying that [about] the relationship, I'm saying that about life... As long as it feels good and we're happy, I'm good."

Jayne shared a similar sentiment when she sat down with ET inside the Bet It All on Blonde residency rehearsal space, sharing that she prefers to keep her love life private and just wanted "a moment of peace."

During the podcast, Jayne also addressed the upcoming season of RHOBH, which will explore Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky making headlines after they decided to separate after 27 years of marriage.

Last month, a source close to the pair told People that the Buying Beverly Hills real estate agent and RHOBH star "have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

They addressed the situation shortly thereafter, denying they were getting divorced, but admitting that they'd had a "rough year" in their marriage.

Describing the upcoming season as "somber," Jayne admitted she feels bad for Richards.

"She needs to stay out of it... It's like, to me having gone through what I've gone through, let her tell me what she wants to tell me," she said. "It's not fair because the reality is nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors and you may think you do because you watch a show but truly, she's gonna tell me what I need to know and I'm not gonna go over there like, 'So, what's happening?'"

Viewers were first introduced to Richards and Umansky back in 2010 when RHOBH began airing on Bravo. Richards has since become a mainstay on the popular reality TV show, appearing in its last 12 seasons, with her marriage playing out on the program.

While they appeared to be happily in love, celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in 2021, rumors began swirling online about trouble in paradise -- something they both denied.

Late last month, Richards opened up about her rocky marriage during an Amazon Live event while sharing that she and Umansky are separated but living under the same roof. She noted that, after reports surfaced that they were separated, she felt they had to "quickly write a statement" admitting that they'd had a "tough year."

In that statement, Richards and Umansky underscored that "any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," something the Bravo star reiterated during her Amazon Live.

