Everlane is offering 25% off fall favorites. Save on best-selling pants, jackets, dresses, tees and more.
As the scent of pumpkin spice fills the air and the leaves start to transform, it's the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe. Chunky sweaters, cozy dresses and trench coats are now in focus, which is why Everlane's Friends & Family Sale is here with discounts on the fall essentials.
Now through Monday, October 16, Everlane is offering 25% off men's and women's styles sitewide, including everything from everyday denim and pants to leggings and tote bags. When we're looking for a high-quality classic to have in our fashion rotation for years, Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. Whether you're after a pair of easy straight leg '90s jeans or a polished oxford shirt for work, Everlane has got you covered.
The Everlane sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on staples you'll wear all year. We're eyeing the denim selection, but there are so many apparel essentials made to target that transitional period before the colder weather officially arrives. From back-to-school clothes to easy and flattering linen jumpsuits, loungewear favorites and so much more, there's something for everyone to shop at Everlane's Friends & Family Event. Read on to shop our top picks.
The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress
With its elevated neckline, relaxed fit, and ribbed detailing, this slip-on sweater dress effortlessly combines comfort and fashion.
The Denim Overshirt
This denim shacket is a fall must-have that should be added to your wardrobe.
The Poplin Pleated Taper Pant
A durable and breathable pair of pairs that can be dressed up with heels or worn with sneakers.
The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top
An off-the-shoulder organic cotton shirt that can elevate any outfit.
The ’80s Blazer
The ’80s Blazer is living us to the 80's traditions with the exaggerated shoulders, relaxed silhouette and more.
The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan
Crafted from ribbed organic cotton, the Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan is the perfect layering piece for any occasion.
The Way-High® Drape Pant
Comfortable pants you'll want to live in. These flattering high rise pants features wide-leg pant and pleated design that can be worn to work and beyond.
The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater
Everlane's Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater, featuring a slight crop and ribbed accents, is an essential addition to your fall wardrobe.
The Alpaca Oversized Turtleneck
An oversized sweater that is sure to keep you warm this fall.
RELATED CONTENT:
Style
The 15 Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Wear All Season Long: Shop Sherpa, Denim, Puffers and More
Sales & Deals