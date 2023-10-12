As the scent of pumpkin spice fills the air and the leaves start to transform, it's the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe. Chunky sweaters, cozy dresses and trench coats are now in focus, which is why Everlane's Friends & Family Sale is here with discounts on the fall essentials.

Now through Monday, October 16, Everlane is offering 25% off men's and women's styles sitewide, including everything from everyday denim and pants to leggings and tote bags. When we're looking for a high-quality classic to have in our fashion rotation for years, Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. Whether you're after a pair of easy straight leg '90s jeans or a polished oxford shirt for work, Everlane has got you covered.

Shop the Everlane Sale

The Everlane sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on staples you'll wear all year. We're eyeing the denim selection, but there are so many apparel essentials made to target that transitional period before the colder weather officially arrives. From back-to-school clothes to easy and flattering linen jumpsuits, loungewear favorites and so much more, there's something for everyone to shop at Everlane's Friends & Family Event. Read on to shop our top picks.

RELATED CONTENT: