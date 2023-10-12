Sales & Deals

Everlane Friends & Family Sale: Save 25% on Best-Selling Jeans, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Styles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Everlane Sale
Everlane
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:12 PM PDT, October 12, 2023

Everlane is offering 25% off fall favorites. Save on best-selling pants, jackets, dresses, tees and more.

As the scent of pumpkin spice fills the air and the leaves start to transform, it's the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe. Chunky sweaters, cozy dresses and trench coats are now in focus, which is why Everlane's Friends & Family Sale is here with discounts on the fall essentials. 

Now through Monday, October 16, Everlane is offering 25% off men's and women's styles sitewide, including everything from everyday denim and pants to leggings and tote bags. When we're looking for a high-quality classic to have in our fashion rotation for years, Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. Whether you're after a pair of easy straight leg '90s jeans or a polished oxford shirt for work, Everlane has got you covered.

Shop the Everlane Sale

The Everlane sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on staples you'll wear all year. We're eyeing the denim selection, but there are so many apparel essentials made to target that transitional period before the colder weather officially arrives. From back-to-school clothes to easy and flattering linen jumpsuits, loungewear favorites and so much more, there's something for everyone to shop at Everlane's Friends & Family Event. Read on to shop our top picks.

The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress

The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress
Everlane

The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress

With its elevated neckline, relaxed fit, and ribbed detailing, this slip-on sweater dress effortlessly combines comfort and fashion.

$148 $111

Shop Now

The Denim Overshirt

The Denim Overshirt
Everlane

The Denim Overshirt

This denim shacket is a fall must-have that should be added to your wardrobe.

$178 $89

Shop Now

The Poplin Pleated Taper Pant

The Poplin Pleated Taper Pant
Everlane

The Poplin Pleated Taper Pant

A durable and breathable pair of pairs that can be dressed up with heels or worn with sneakers.

$128 $38

Shop Now

The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top

The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top
Everlane

The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top

An off-the-shoulder organic cotton shirt that can elevate any outfit.

$78 $59

Shop Now

The ’80s Blazer

The ’80s Blazer
Everlane

The ’80s Blazer

The ’80s Blazer is living us to the 80's traditions with the exaggerated shoulders, relaxed silhouette and more.

$175 $131

Shop Now

The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan

The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan
Everlane

The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan

Crafted from ribbed organic cotton, the Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan is the perfect layering piece for any occasion.

$128 $96

Shop Now

The Way-High® Drape Pant

The Way-High® Drape Pant
Everlane

The Way-High® Drape Pant

Comfortable pants you'll want to live in. These flattering high rise pants features wide-leg pant and pleated design that can be worn to work and beyond.

$138 $90

Shop Now

The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater

The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater
Everlane

The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater

Everlane's Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater, featuring a slight crop and ribbed accents, is an essential addition to your fall wardrobe.

$198 $149

Shop Now

The Alpaca Oversized Turtleneck

The Alpaca Oversized Turtleneck
Everlane

The Alpaca Oversized Turtleneck

An oversized sweater that is sure to keep you warm this fall.

$175 $53

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

Style

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

Shop Double Discounts on Coach's Fall Wardrobe Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop Double Discounts on Coach's Fall Wardrobe Essentials

The 15 Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Wear All Season Long: Shop Sherpa, Denim, Puffers and More

Style

The 15 Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Wear All Season Long: Shop Sherpa, Denim, Puffers and More

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Fashion Must-Haves For Up to 25% Off

Sales & Deals

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Fashion Must-Haves For Up to 25% Off

The 15 Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Style

The 15 Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

The Best Jean Skirts for Fall 2023: Shop Denim Maxi Skirts, Low-Rise Mini Skirts and More

Style

The Best Jean Skirts for Fall 2023: Shop Denim Maxi Skirts, Low-Rise Mini Skirts and More

The Best Amazon UGG Deals: Save Up to 50% On UGG Boots and Slippers for the Coziest Fall Yet

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon UGG Deals: Save Up to 50% On UGG Boots and Slippers for the Coziest Fall Yet

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

Best Lists

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

Your New Favorite Cardigans Have Arrived—Just in Time for Fall

Best Lists

Your New Favorite Cardigans Have Arrived—Just in Time for Fall

20 Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon to Add to Your Closet

Style

20 Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon to Add to Your Closet

The Viral lululemon Belt Bag Just Dropped in New Colors

Style

The Viral lululemon Belt Bag Just Dropped in New Colors

Tags: