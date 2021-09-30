Fall Ponchos That Look Great on Instagram
Fall is here, so get ready for everything pumpkin spice, apple picking, piles of multi-colored leaves and pumpkin patch photo shoots to fill up your Instagram feed. Fall is also that time of the year when you need to swap out tank tops, shorts and sandals for cute fall boots, cozy leggings and long-sleeve shirts. Not quite sweater weather, dressing for slightly cooler temperatures without overheating can be tricky. And that makes the poncho a genius fall wardrobe pick.
Not only does the sweater-scarf hybrid keep you warm enough in the crisp, cool months of fall, but it also serves as the perfect functional accessory for autumn-themed activities, majorly upping your fall fashion game. Need proof? Just scroll through your feed and check out the top Instagram influencers rocking ponchos everywhere from their children’s soccer games to music festivals to mountain hikes (just ask Orlando Bloom).
From frugal Amazon finds to ultra-luxe, celebrity-loved styles from Fendi and Canada Goose, the perfect poncho exists for every price point. Shop ET Style’s picks for fall ponchos that will make a major statement on Instagram.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 40% on Uggs
Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals on Tory Burch Bags, Shoes & More
TikTok Says It's Meg Ryan Fall: What It Is and How to Get the Look
The 17 Best Fall Candles to Create a Cozy Vibe
Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall
Everything Pumpkin Spice You Need To Get in the Mood for Fall