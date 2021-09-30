Fall Ponchos That Look Great on Instagram

Fall is here, so get ready for everything pumpkin spice, apple picking, piles of multi-colored leaves and pumpkin patch photo shoots to fill up your Instagram feed. Fall is also that time of the year when you need to swap out tank tops, shorts and sandals for cute fall boots, cozy leggings and long-sleeve shirts. Not quite sweater weather, dressing for slightly cooler temperatures without overheating can be tricky. And that makes the poncho a genius fall wardrobe pick.

Not only does the sweater-scarf hybrid keep you warm enough in the crisp, cool months of fall, but it also serves as the perfect functional accessory for autumn-themed activities, majorly upping your fall fashion game. Need proof? Just scroll through your feed and check out the top Instagram influencers rocking ponchos everywhere from their children’s soccer games to music festivals to mountain hikes (just ask Orlando Bloom).

From frugal Amazon finds to ultra-luxe, celebrity-loved styles from Fendi and Canada Goose, the perfect poncho exists for every price point. Shop ET Style’s picks for fall ponchos that will make a major statement on Instagram.

Wool-Blend Poncho With Pockets Banana Republic Wool-Blend Poncho With Pockets A sophisticated and neutral option that matches everything in your closet, Banana Republic’s wool blend poncho with pockets upgrades any ensemble instantaneously. Perfect for everything from date nights and work meetings to weekends at the pumpkin patch. $119 AT BANANA REPUBLIC Buy Now

Duluth Trading Women's Reversible Poncho Duluth Trading Co. Duluth Trading Women's Reversible Poncho Available in a few fall-inspired color and pattern options (all reversible) and woven with a blend of fabrics including cashmere, cotton and wool, this true poncho from Duluth Trading is the perfect combo of comfort-meets-style, all for less than $70. $70 AT DULUTH TRADING CO. Buy Now

Fendi FF Poncho 24S Fendi FF Poncho This Fergie-approved Fendi poncho, a 95% wool and 5% silk blend, features a large jacquard weave and contrasting double stripe detailing. Made in Italy. $1,450 AT 24S Buy Now

Epsion Women's Poncho Amazon Epsion Women's Poncho This inexpensive poncho cape is available on Amazon in endless color and pattern schemes, ranging from conservative and classy to western and eclectic. Reviewers attest to its softness, noting that it is extremely comfortable, versatile and fits a wide range of sizes. $29 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Free People Pep Rally Stripe Poncho Free People Free People Pep Rally Stripe Poncho Free People aptly named this fun poncho “Pep Rally” as it truly embraces co-ed style. Varsity-inspired, wear it to a Friday night football game or the farmer's market, it perfectly pairs with your favorite sneakers or fall boots. $128 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

Ferand Fringed Knit Cape Amazon Ferand Fringed Knit Cape Another frugal Amazon find, Ferand’s fringed knit cape offers a soft feel in a bunch of fun fall colors. An added bonus? It includes a hood to keep your hair protected from windy afternoons and evenings. $28 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Canada Goose Field Poncho Canada Goose Canada Goose Field Poncho Canada Goose down coats fill up Instagram feeds every winter. Constructed out of Tri-Durance fabric it offers protection against rain and snow, making it perfect for fall and winter outdoor events. A kangaroo pocket with partitioned interior mesh keeps keys, phone, wallet and other items organized. $650 AT CANADA GOOSE Buy Now

Cuyana Alpaca Blanket Scarf Cuyana Cuyana Alpaca Blanket Scarf Cuyana designed the most brilliant piece, taking the comfort and warmth of an Alpaca blanket and cutting and sewing it into an ultra chic poncho. Available in a two-toned camel and cream combination in addition to navy and black. $195 AT CUYANA Buy Now

Women's Plaid Sweater Poncho Amazon Women's Plaid Sweater Poncho What is gorgeously designed, fall-hued and plaid all over? This chic, oversized poncho from KirGiabo. While it looks strikingly similar to styles that cost in the hundreds, the statement-making piece retails for less than $30 on Amazon. $28 AT AMAZON Buy Now

