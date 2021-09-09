Joggers and Other Great Cold Weather Fitness Gear for Winter

Shopping

Joggers, Fleece-Lined Leggings and Other Great Cold Weather Fitness Gear for Winter

Now that Labor Day weekend is behind us, the temperature is slowly but surely coming down, and summer is finally turning to fall. Colder weather means that many people will return to more and more indoor activities, but if you’re hoping to continue your early-morning jogs through autumn and winter, or feel completely committed to your daily outdoor yoga practice, then it might be time to stock up on some great cold weather fitness gear. 

Whether you’re looking for extra-cozy fleece joggers and fleece-lined leggings, or sweat-wicking compression leggings, stylish sweatpants that could pass for professional or extra-baggy ones perfect for lounging, there’s a perfect athleisure pant to carry you through the incoming cold months. 

From brands like Athleta, Lululemon, Nike and Under Armour, shop joggers, face masks, jackers, running gloves and more to make sure you can comfortably stay active and keep out the cold this fall and winter. 

Here are 20 joggers, leggings and other great cold weather fitness gear to get you through this winter. 

Athleta Endeavor Jogger
Athleta Endeavor Jogger
Athleta
Athleta Endeavor Jogger
Designed for comfort and with a secure zip pocket on the back, these joggers are ready for any endeavor. 
$109 AT ATHLETA
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist fleece-lined leggings
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings
90 Degree By Reflex via Amazon
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist fleece-lined leggings
These leggings have a convenient side pocket, stretchy waistband and a cozy fleece-lined interior. 
$10 AN UP AT AMAZON
Tailgate Essential Tipped fleece joggers
Tailgate Essential Tipped fleece joggers
American Eagle
Tailgate Essential Tipped fleece joggers
With a drawstring waistband and collegiate-inspired cuffs, these pants are a step up from your old lazy day sweatpants while being just as comfortable.
$35 (REGULARLY $50) AT AMERICAN EAGLE
Nike Sportswear NSW joggers
Nike Sportswear NSW joggers
Nike
Nike Sportswear NSW joggers
With edgy seam stitching and paneling, and unique side pockets, these joggers are ready for a strut (or stroll) around town.
$57 (REGULARLY $80) AT NIKE
AE Fleece Boyfriend jogger
AE Fleece Boyfriend jogger
American Eagle
AE Fleece Boyfriend jogger
Get these comfy boyfriend joggers so your actual boyfriend can have his own pair back. 
$40 AT AMERICAN EAGLE
Lululemon Run for It All gloves
Lululemon Run for It All gloves
Lululemon
Lululemon Run for It All gloves
Protect your fingers from the frost on your morning jog with these water-repellent running gloves.
$42 AT LULULEMON
Nike Sportswear Swoosh joggers
Nike Sportswear Swoosh joggers
Nike
Nike Sportswear Swoosh joggers
Make a stylish splash with these iconic Swoosh sweatpants from Nike. 
$65 AT NIKE
Lululemon Adapted State High-Rise jogger
Lululemon Adapted State High-Rise jogger
Lululemon
Lululemon Adapted State High-Rise jogger
Designed to keep up with you throughout your entire workout, these warm quick-drying joggers have zips at the cuff to help you cool down quick.
$128 AT LULULEMON
Good American Essentials Baggie sweatpants
Good American Essentials Baggie sweatpants
Shopbop
Good American Essentials Baggie sweatpants
These slouchy, casual tie-dye sweats are ready to lounge, workout and everything in between.
$52 (REGULARLY $75) AT SHOPBOP
Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings
Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings
Under Armour via Amazon
Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings
These sweat-wicking compression leggings will keep you warm underneath any workout gear and help prevent chafing.
$38 AT AMAZON
Lululemon Rippled Full Zip jacket
Lululemon Rippled Full Zip jacket
Lululemon
Lululemon Rippled Full Zip jacket
Stay snug and sleek as you workout in this chic funnel-neck zip-up.
$148 AT LULULEMON
adidas by Stella McCartney ASMC Woven track pants
adidas by Stella McCartney ASMC Woven track pants
Shopbop
adidas by Stella McCartney ASMC Woven track pants
Sweat in sleek style with these Stella McCartney track pants.
$110 AT SHOPBOP
Diravo High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings
Diravo Fleece Lined Leggings Womens Fashion High Waist Tummy Control Leggings for Women Winter Warm
Amazon
Diravo High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings
These high-waist leggings are fleece-lined with a comfortable fit to help you stay warm all winter long. The wide waist band helps with tummy control and smoothes lines but isn't too restrictive—it stretches easily with every movement.   
$37 AT AMAZON
Athleta Studio jogger
Athleta Studio jogger
Athleta
Athleta Studio jogger
These joggers are lightweight and airy while still providing cozy coverage for when there’s a chill in the air. 
$60 AND UP (REGULARLY $80) AT ATHLETA
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
This jacket is made with double-sided spacer fabric that harnesses natural body heat to keep you warm without adding bulk or weight.
$120 AT NIKE
Lululemon LA Super-High Rise jogger
Lululemon LA Super-High Rise jogger
Lululemon
Lululemon LA Super-High Rise jogger
Made with soft stretch french terry fabric, these chic joggers are meant to be on the move.
$98 AT LULULEMON
Lululemon Dance Studio jogger
Lululemon Dance Studio jogger
Lululemon
Lululemon Dance Studio jogger
Great for warming up or cooling down after some hard work, these joggers are never clingy and always stylish.
$69 AND UP (REGULARLY $98) AT LULULEMON
Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise jogger
Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise jogger
Lululemon
Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise jogger
Who says you can’t wear sweatpants to work? The Warpstreme High-Rise joggers will keep you in comfort and style from your couch to your cubicle and all the adventures in between.
$99 (REGULARLY $128) AT LULULEMON
Alo Yoga Hooded Runner long sleeve
Alo Yoga Hooded Runner long sleeve
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Hooded Runner long sleeve
This hooded long sleeve is perfect for beating that early morning chill.
$78 AT ALO YOGA
Lululemon Run For It All earwarmer
Lululemon Run For It All earwarmer
Lululemon
Lululemon Run For It All earwarmer
Keeping your ears cozy has never been easier with this ear warming headband from Lululemon.
$28 AT LULULEMON
Alo Yoga Ultimate Home Studio set
Alo Yoga Ultimate Home Studio set
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Ultimate Home Studio set
When it’s just too cold to bring yourself to leave the house for a workout, the Ultimate Home Studio set has you covered. The set includes a luxe Alo Moves annual subscription gift box, a yoga mat, two yoga blocks, a yoga strap, a mat towel and an Alo Yoga tote.
$362 (REGULARLY $503) AT ALO YOGA

