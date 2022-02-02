Whether your special someone is a Rebel, a member of the Resistance or on the Dark Side, they deserve the intergalactic gift of their dreams this Valentine's Day. And nothing says -- You're the Obi-Wan for Me -- quite like a Star Wars themed gift.

So, it doesn't matter if your SO is an original movie purist, a Kylo Ren defender or super into The Mandalorian (which has another season already on the way!), there's Star Wars swag for every type of fan out there. And to help you find the perfect Valentine's gift for that special Star Wars enthusiast in your life, we've rounded up our favorite collectibles, gadgets, clothing and accessories so you can give the gift of The Force.

Stay inside this holiday and stream their fave movies and shows on Disney+ while wearing a new pair of Jedi Master kicks and eating a dessert shaped like Darth Vader’s head. Or better yet, slide into some super cozy Boba Fett pajamas and get into bed early. We're here to help create your best Valentine's Day yet!

If you’re not sure where to look for your Star Wars-loving person this Valentine's Day, here are our favorite Star Wars gifts you can shop right now.

Star Wars Cakelet Pan Williams Sonoma Star Wars Cakelet Pan If your partner loves a Valentine's treat, they'll be dying over this cast-alumnium Star Wars cakelet pan that makes baked goods in the shape of seven iconic characters: Yoda, Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, Chewbacca, a Stormtrooper and BB-8. It features a gold-tone nonstick finish, so rest assured: Your favorite character's face won’t tear off when freeing him from the pan. $40 Buy Now

Darth Vader Cooking Aprons Williams Sonoma Darth Vader Cooking Aprons Looking for a family Valentine? Let your partner and child take control of the kitchen (and the galaxy!) with this cotton twill Darth Vader apron from Williams Sonoma that comes in both adults and kid’s sizes. It features adjustable neck straps for comfort and two pockets for holding tools. Also available in a white Stormtrooper design. $40 Buy Now

LED Lightsaber Chopsticks ChopSabers via Amazon LED Lightsaber Chopsticks For the fan who's still a kid at heart, they'll adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately. $19 Buy Now

Subscription to Disney+ Disney Subscription to Disney+ If you don’t have a subscription to Disney+ yet... what galaxy have you been living in? The premium streaming service is home to every Star Wars theatrical release, the binge-worthy Star Wars saga The Mandalorian and a number of great animated titles including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It's a must for any Star Wars fan. $8/MONTH Sign Up

