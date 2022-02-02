Shopping

Fan-Favorite Star Wars Gifts for Valentine's Day

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Valentine's Gifts For Star Wars Fans
Amazon/MeUndies/Urban Outfitters

Whether your special someone is a Rebel, a member of the Resistance or on the Dark Side, they deserve the intergalactic gift of their dreams this Valentine's Day. And nothing says -- You're the Obi-Wan for Me -- quite like a Star Wars themed gift. 

So, it doesn't matter if your SO is an original movie purist, a Kylo Ren defender or super into The Mandalorian (which has another season already on the way!), there's Star Wars swag for every type of fan out there. And to help you find the perfect Valentine's gift for that special Star Wars enthusiast in your life, we've rounded up our favorite collectibles, gadgets, clothing and accessories so you can give the gift of The Force.

Stay inside this holiday and stream their fave movies and shows on Disney+ while wearing a new pair of Jedi Master kicks and eating a dessert shaped like Darth Vader’s head. Or better yet, slide into some super cozy Boba Fett pajamas and get into bed early. We're here to help create your best Valentine's Day yet!

If you’re not sure where to look for your Star Wars-loving person this Valentine's Day, here are our favorite Star Wars gifts you can shop right now. 

Star Wars Boba Fett Allover Print Sleep Pants
Star Wars Boba Fett & Slave I Allover Print Sleep Pants
BoxLunch
Star Wars Boba Fett Allover Print Sleep Pants
This is the sleepwear you've been looking for. Treat your favorite fan to this cozy pair of pajamas printed with Boba Fett's helmet and ship, currently on sale for your convenience.
$27$21
MeUndies The Child Returns Boxer Brief
MeUndies The Child Returns Boxer Brief
MeUndies
MeUndies The Child Returns Boxer Brief
Ask your Valentine to be yours with these Yoda printed boxer briefs, and you'll be hearing Yoda Only One in no time.
$24
SNA Collection Poe Dameron Star Wars Mens Leather Jacket
SNA Collection Poe Dameron Star Wars Mens Leather Jacket
Amazon
SNA Collection Poe Dameron Star Wars Mens Leather Jacket
If you want to appeal to your fan's rebellious heart, look no further than this sturdy leather jacket, inspired by character Poe Dameron.
$170
Star Wars The Mandalorian Mando & The Child Throw
Star Wars The Mandalorian Mando & The Child Throw
BoxLunch
Star Wars The Mandalorian Mando & The Child Throw
Cuddle up for a romantic Valentine's Day on the couch under this exclusive Mandalorian throw blanket.
$40$32
Yoda One for Me 16oz Beer Pint Drinking Glass Cup
Yoda One for Me - Star Wars Valentine Pint Glass
Amazon
Yoda One for Me 16oz Beer Pint Drinking Glass Cup
Pair this Star Wars pint glass with their favorite microbrew for a gift that'll please anyone.
$26
Cable Guys Chewbacca Device Holder
Cable Guys Chewbacca Device Holder
Urban Outfitters
Cable Guys Chewbacca Device Holder
Let Chewie do the heavy lifting with this hilarious stand, perfect for charging devices between games.
$25
Funko Pop! Star Wars: Valentines - Yoda with Heart
Funko Pop! Star Wars: Valentines - Yoda with Heart
Amazon
Funko Pop! Star Wars: Valentines - Yoda with Heart
Tell your boyfriend he's the chosen one with this collectors edition Valentine's Yoda Funko POP.
$21
Darth Vader Waffle Maker
Darth Vader Waffle Maker
Amazon
Darth Vader Waffle Maker
Put the Sith Lord on your Valentine's breakfast in 2 different waffle sizes: Darth Vader's helmet or a larger, 7" round waffle. 
$45
"Star Wars" Death Star Cheese Board & Tool Set
"Star Wars" Death Star Cheese Board & Tool Set
Amazon
"Star Wars" Death Star Cheese Board & Tool Set
Enjoy a fancy charcuterie feast on this Death Star carved cheese board.
$45
LEGO "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Millennium Falcon
LEGO "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Millennium Falcon
Amazon
LEGO "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Millennium Falcon
Star Wars enthusiasts and engineers can wax nostalgic with this Lego set. 
$199
Chrome Mandalorian with The Child Vinyl Action Figure
Chrome Mandalorian with The Child Vinyl Action Figure
Amazon
Chrome Mandalorian with The Child Vinyl Action Figure
Say Happy Valentine's Day to the new parent in your life with this Mandalorian action figure complete with Baby Yoda.
$43
Boba Fett Volcano Woven Button-Up
Boba Fett Volcano Shirt
BoxLunch
Boba Fett Volcano Woven Button-Up
Start planning your tropical vacation and give this volcano printed Boba Fett 100% cotton short sleeved tee.
$45$32
Star Wars Cakelet Pan
Star Wars Cakelet Pan
Williams Sonoma
Star Wars Cakelet Pan
If your partner loves a Valentine's treat, they'll be dying over this cast-alumnium Star Wars cakelet pan that makes baked goods in the shape of seven iconic characters: Yoda, Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, Chewbacca, a Stormtrooper and BB-8. It features a gold-tone nonstick finish, so rest assured: Your favorite character's face won’t tear off when freeing him from the pan.
$40
Stormtrooper Mug from Galaxy's Edge
Star Wars Stormtrooper Mug
ShopDisney
Stormtrooper Mug from Galaxy's Edge
We found just what you need for another tough Monday spreading evil throughout the galaxy -- this ceramic First Order Stormtrooper mug, created especially for the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts' Galaxy's Edge.
$23$16
Instant Pot Star Wars 6Qt Duo Little Bounty
Instant Pot Star Wars 6Qt Duo Little Bounty
Amazon
Instant Pot Star Wars 6Qt Duo Little Bounty
Put on Star Wars while Valentine's dinner cooks in any of the 13 Smart Programs available on this Instant Pot.
$100
Darth Vader Cooking Aprons
Star Wars Darth Vader apron
Williams Sonoma
Darth Vader Cooking Aprons
Looking for a family Valentine? Let your partner and child take control of the kitchen (and the galaxy!) with this cotton twill Darth Vader apron from Williams Sonoma that comes in both adults and kid’s sizes. It features adjustable neck straps for comfort and two pockets for holding tools. Also available in a white Stormtrooper design.
$40
LED Lightsaber Chopsticks
Lightsaber Chopsticks
ChopSabers via Amazon
LED Lightsaber Chopsticks
For the fan who's still a kid at heart, they'll adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately.
$19
Star Wars Darth Vader and Stormtrooper Pattern Men's Crew Socks 2 Pair Pack Shoe Size 6-12
Star Wars Darth Vader and Stormtrooper Pattern Men's Crew Socks 2 Pair Pack Shoe Size 6-12
Amazon
Star Wars Darth Vader and Stormtrooper Pattern Men's Crew Socks 2 Pair Pack Shoe Size 6-12
Show your SO you love their dark side with these Darth Vader and Storm Trooper socks.
$12
Star Wars Death Star Silicone Ice Cube Mold Tray
Star Wars Death Star Silicone Ice Cube Mold Tray
Amazon
Star Wars Death Star Silicone Ice Cube Mold Tray
Join your person on their intergalactic adventure by making them a signature Valentine's cocktail with these Death Star ice cube molds.
$20$17
Subscription to Disney+
Disney Plus logo
Disney
Subscription to Disney+
If you don’t have a subscription to Disney+ yet... what galaxy have you been living in? The premium streaming service is home to every Star Wars theatrical release, the binge-worthy Star Wars saga The Mandalorian and a number of great animated titles including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It's a must for any Star Wars fan.
$8/MONTH

