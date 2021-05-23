Shopping

Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are Up To 65% Off at Coach Outlet

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
coach outlet wallet 1280
Coach Outlet

Looking for the perfect gift for Father's Day? You're in luck, as Coach Outlet is offering up to 65% off men's wallets right now!

The Coach Outlet website has a ton of deals on the brand's designer bags, accessories, shoes and clothing, making it ideal for gift shopping for Dad. 

Whether Dad needs a brand new wallet to replace his old one or a more fashionable option with Coach's signature design details, you're sure to find a great option to gift on June 20. The Coach Outlet wallet sale has various styles, including bifold wallet, money clip and card case designs. In addition to wallets, be sure to check out more Coach Father's Day gift ideas on the website, featuring bags, belts and watches.

Shop ET Style's top picks of wallets from Coach Outlet to gift Dad.

Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas
Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas
This gift set has everything Dad needs for everyday carrying -- a bi-fold wallet with eight card slots and full-length bill compartments, a removable insert with ID window and two extra card slots and a trigger valet key fob. 
$91 (REGULARLY $228)
Coach 3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe
Coach 3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe
Coach Outlet
Coach 3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe
The varsity stripe design on this chic leather wallet gives it a subtle sporty look. 
$70 (REGULARLY $198)
Coach Compact ID Wallet
Coach Compact Id Wallet
Coach Outlet
Coach Compact ID Wallet
If he likes things plain and simple, this sleek, compact wallet is the perfect choice. 
$62 (REGULARLY $178)
Coach Money Clip Billfold
Coach Money Clip Billfold
Coach Outlet
Coach Money Clip Billfold
This slim money clip billfold wallet is made with a textured crossgrain leather. 
$59 (REGULARLY $168)
Coach Small Zip Around Wallet With Quilting
Coach Small Zip Around Wallet With Quilting
Coach Outlet
Coach Small Zip Around Wallet With Quilting
For a wallet that's unique, our top pick is this quilted zip-around design. 
$61 (REGULARLY $175)
Coach Magnetic Card Case In Signature Canvas
Coach Magnetic Card Case In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Coach Magnetic Card Case In Signature Canvas
This card case has a magnetic closure, five exterior card slots and an open interior pocket. 
$45 (REGULARLY $128)

