Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are up to 70% Off at Coach Outlet
Looking for the perfect gift for Father's Day? You're in luck, as Coach Outlet is offering up to 70% off men's wallets right now. In addition to the 70% off, take an extra 15% off select wallets for dads, applied at checkout. Shop now because Father's Day will be here sooner than you think.
The Coach Outlet website has a ton of deals on the brand's designer bags, accessories, shoes and clothing, making it ideal for gift shopping for Dad, Grandpa or any father figure in your life.
Whether Dad needs a brand new wallet to replace his old one or a more fashionable option with Coach's signature design details, you're sure to find a great option to gift on June 19. The Coach Outlet wallet sale has various styles, including bifold wallet, money clip and card case designs. In addition to wallets, be sure to check out more Coach Father's Day gift ideas on the website, featuring bags, belts and watches.
Shop ET's top picks of wallets from Coach Outlet to gift Dad.
The ideal Father's Day gift set complete with wallet and matching keys holder.
This card case has a magnetic closure, five exterior card slots and an open interior pocket.
The varsity stripe design on this chic leather wallet gives it a subtle sporty look. This compact wallet fits full length bills as well 8 credit cards.
The Coach Pebble Leather zip card case features five credit card slots and a zip pocket.
This Coach Magnetic Card Case comes in the Colorblock Signature Canvas and a Coach Patch. It has a magnetic closure and an inside pocket along with five outside credit card slots.
The dark shamrock leather wallet is sleek and can hold full-length bills and has eight credit card slots. It also comes with a removable insert.
A useful money clip is attached to this smooth leather Coach card case.
If Dad will be on the go this summer, a Coach travel organizer in Signature Canvas will make a great gift for him.
Get your tennis-loving dad this Coach wallet in Signature Canvas with Racquet Print for Father's Day.
Give the best dad this Five Ring Key Case that can hold his keys, IDs, credit cards and cash all in one place.
