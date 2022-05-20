Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are up to 70% Off at Coach Outlet

Looking for the perfect gift for Father's Day? You're in luck, as Coach Outlet is offering up to 70% off men's wallets right now. In addition to the 70% off, take an extra 15% off select wallets for dads, applied at checkout. Shop now because Father's Day will be here sooner than you think.

The Coach Outlet website has a ton of deals on the brand's designer bags, accessories, shoes and clothing, making it ideal for gift shopping for Dad, Grandpa or any father figure in your life.

Whether Dad needs a brand new wallet to replace his old one or a more fashionable option with Coach's signature design details, you're sure to find a great option to gift on June 19. The Coach Outlet wallet sale has various styles, including bifold wallet, money clip and card case designs. In addition to wallets, be sure to check out more Coach Father's Day gift ideas on the website, featuring bags, belts and watches.

Shop ET's top picks of wallets from Coach Outlet to gift Dad.

Check out more gifting ideas for the dad in your life with ET's Father's Day gift guides.

