Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum -- Free Sample with Orders $40 or More

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Fenty Beauty Sale
Fenty Beauty

There's no shortage of celebrity beauty brands, but Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is easily in our list of favorites. And it seems the buying public agrees, considering Fenty Beauty has officially made rockstar Rihanna a billionaire. What better way to celebrate the achievement than by stocking up on some of Rihanna's faves and scoring a free sample of the new Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum in the process?

Right now, shoppers can get a free sample of Fenty Beauty's Eau de Parfum with any purchase of $40 or more by using code FENTY at checkout. The Eau de Parfum fragrance isn't the brand's only 2021 release. Earlier this year, Fenty Beauty launched Body Sauce -- a luminizing tint for the perfect summer body glow. 

There are plenty of too-good options available on the Fenty Beauty site, which means you probably won't have a problem filling your cart. But just in case you want some suggestions -- or maybe want to try something new -- we pulled together our favorite must-have items that are each worthy of a spot on your vanity. 

So celebrate the benevolent new billionaire Rihanna and shop these Fenty bestsellers including Body Lava Body Luminizer, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, Gloss Bomb, and Stunna Lip Paint. Don't forget to add code FENTY at checkout on orders of $40 or more to receive a free sample of the new Eau de Parfum. Promotion ends August 8. 

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite Fenty Beauty products below.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty's award-winning lip gloss keeps your lips glossy and leaves a sweet taste without any sticky residue.
$19
Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter
Fenty Beauty
Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter
Rihanna's fave - A weightless, longwear cream-powder hybrid highlighter with a hyper-metallic finish. And 50% off!
$18 (REGULARLY $36)
Stunna Lip Paint
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint
Fenty Beauty
Stunna Lip Paint
A 12-hour liquid lipstick that delivers high-impact color with low-maintenance. 
$25
Portable Touch Up Brush
Fenty Beauty Portable Touch Up Brush
Fenty Beauty
Portable Touch Up Brush
For those on-the-go travel moments when you need an instant filter effect that’s always on standby.
$24
Precision Blending Brush 230
Fenty Beauty Precision Blending Brush
Fenty Beauty
Precision Blending Brush 230
Fenty's Precision Blending Brush 230 is the LBD of your makeup kit; the do-it-all eyeshadow brush that works for any look.
$24
Body Lava Body Luminizer
Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
Body Lava Body Luminizer
For that dreamy, sunkissed, all-over glow, smooth this across your skin.
$59
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
A game-changing portable mini eyeshadow palette of 6 rich, blendable shades. Just snap any two palettes together to customize your perfect combo.
$25

