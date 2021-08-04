There's no shortage of celebrity beauty brands, but Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is easily in our list of favorites. And it seems the buying public agrees, considering Fenty Beauty has officially made rockstar Rihanna a billionaire. What better way to celebrate the achievement than by stocking up on some of Rihanna's faves and scoring a free sample of the new Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum in the process?

Right now, shoppers can get a free sample of Fenty Beauty's Eau de Parfum with any purchase of $40 or more by using code FENTY at checkout. The Eau de Parfum fragrance isn't the brand's only 2021 release. Earlier this year, Fenty Beauty launched Body Sauce -- a luminizing tint for the perfect summer body glow.

There are plenty of too-good options available on the Fenty Beauty site, which means you probably won't have a problem filling your cart. But just in case you want some suggestions -- or maybe want to try something new -- we pulled together our favorite must-have items that are each worthy of a spot on your vanity.

So celebrate the benevolent new billionaire Rihanna and shop these Fenty bestsellers including Body Lava Body Luminizer, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, Gloss Bomb, and Stunna Lip Paint. Don't forget to add code FENTY at checkout on orders of $40 or more to receive a free sample of the new Eau de Parfum. Promotion ends August 8.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite Fenty Beauty products below.

