Fenty Skin: Everything to Know About Rihanna's New Skincare Line

Rihanna is launching her skincare line, Fenty Skin, very soon! Now Fenty fanatics will be able to prep their face before using Fenty Beauty makeup products, like the popular Match Stix and Gloss Bomb, with RiRi-approved skincare.

Fenty Skin, "the new culture of skincare," according to the brand, is set to release on Friday with a collection of three multitasking products, called the Fenty Skin Start'rs -- Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer + SPF.

The pop star and beauty mogul details what Fenty Skin is all about in a video for the brand's YouTube channel. Just like her mission for Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin is gender neutral and offers accessible, effective products that work for all skin types and skin tones. The formulations are clean and vegan, made with natural ingredients such as Barbados cherry, Kalahari melon and fig, combined with skincare essentials like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. Fenty Skin is also committed to minimizing wasteful packaging and using recyclable materials. The brand will also offer refill options.

Rihanna stars in the campaign video alongside A$AP Rocky and Lil Nas X. Esthetician Sean Garrette has been announced as the Fenty Skin Ambassador.

Rihanna launched her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, in 2017, which became an instant hit with its trend-setting, innovative products and expansive range of foundation shades for all skin tones. The megastar also has a lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, featured in a glitzy, star-studded fashion show last fall.

The Products

Fenty Skin

Step 1 is Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($25), a 2-in-1 makeup remover and cleanser with a "creamy feel-good formula," made with Barbados cherry and more antioxidant-packed ingredients.

Step 2 is Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner-Serum ($28), an alcohol-free, 2-in-1 toner-serum that targets dark spots while brightening, smoothing and reducing shine.

Step 3 is Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($35), a lightweight 2-in-1 sunscreen and moisturizer combo that features SPF 30 protection. The best part? It's coral reef–friendly.

Shop the Fenty Skin Start'rs collection, available Friday, July 31.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best-Selling Skincare Products on Amazon Under $35

Beauty Hack: Did You Know You Can Find These Luxury Products at Walmart?

The Best Scented Candles From Diptyque, Le Labo and More