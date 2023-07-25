During the summer months, a daily skincare routine can mean the difference between skin that’s as dry as the blistering heat or dewy and radiant. As the weather continues to warm up with all the humidity and sunshine, our regimen includes First Aid Beauty's simple yet effective skincare solutions — all of which are on sale right now.

For a limited time, the First Aid Beauty Flash Sale is offering 50% off select skin care products. You can save on best-selling moisturizers, anti-aging face cleansers, nourishing lip treatments and more. Plus, shipping is free on all orders.

Shop the First Aid Beauty Sale

First Aid Beauty or FAB as it is often referred to creates skin care products with quality ingredients that get straight to the root of the problem. Targeted toward eczema-prone and sensitive skin, First Aid Beauty's gentle products are perfect for those who worry about irritated skin.

Included in the sale are three scented versions of the product that made First Aid Beauty so popular — Ultra Repair Cream. Known for being ultra-hydrating and calming, Ultra Repair Cream is a body moisturizer that can also be used on your face. Shopper call it a 'miracle balm' perfect for all skin types. Plus, one jar sells every 20 seconds, so you know it must be good.

Ahead, shop our five favorite deals from the First Aid Beauty sale to freshen up your summer skin care for less.

Ultra Repair Cream Sugar Plum First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Sugar Plum Get head-to-toe moisture with an all-over fast-absorbing, rich moisturizer in a light, whipped texture that provides instant relief and long-term hydration for dry, distressed skin and eczema. Best part is there is no greasy after-feel. $70 $35 Shop Now

Oil-Minimizing Toner with Salicylic Acid First Aid Beauty Oil-Minimizing Toner with Salicylic Acid Formulated with Salicylic Acid, Witch Hazel & Papaya Fruit Extract, this toner helps remove traces of residue or oil without stripping the skin of its natural moisture so your complexion feels purified & deeply cleansed. $24 $12 Shop Now

Deep Cleanser with Red Clay First Aid Beauty Deep Cleanser with Red Clay This daily cleanser is perfect for blemish-prone, combination or oily skin or as a deep treatment cleanse for normal skin. Red Clay & Rosemary Leaf Oil help purge the skin and balance sebum production while the FAB Antioxidant Booster helps fend off environmental aggressors. $24 $12 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow Uses This $29 Moisturizing Tinted Sunscreen

The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin

The Best Sunscreens for Skin Protection This Summer

Rihanna's Fenty Skin Launches New Mineral Sunscreen for Summer

12 Grooming Essentials Every Man Needs for Healthy Skin

Save on Supergoop! SPF Essentials at Nordstrom for Skin Protection

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop the Best Deals