As the seasons officially change to fall this weekend, it’s the perfect time to revamp not just your wardrobe, but also your skincare regimen. Dropping temperatures mean colder and drier air, which can also dry out your skin if you’re not using the proper skin care products. For combatting redness, tightness and irritation, we recommend turning your attention to First Aid Beauty's simple yet effective skincare solutions — all of which are on sale right now.

Now through Thursday, September 28, the First Aid Beauty Friends & Family Sale is offering 20% off sitewide with code FAMBAM. Plus, you'll get free shipping on everything from best-selling moisturizers to anti-aging face cleansers, nourishing lip treatments and more.

Shop 20% off First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty, or FAB as it is often referred to, creates skin care products with quality ingredients that get straight to the root of the problem. Targeted toward eczema-prone and sensitive skin, First Aid Beauty's gentle products are perfect for those who worry about irritated skin.

Included in the sale is the product that made First Aid Beauty so popular — Ultra Repair Cream. Known for being ultra-hydrating and calming, Ultra Repair Cream is a body moisturizer that can also be used on your face. Shoppers call it a 'miracle balm' perfect for all skin types. Plus, one jar sells every 20 seconds, so you know it must be good.

Ahead, shop our five favorite deals from the First Aid Beauty sale to transition your skin care routine from summer to fall for less.

Oil-Minimizing Toner with Salicylic Acid First Aid Beauty Oil-Minimizing Toner with Salicylic Acid Formulated with Salicylic Acid, Witch Hazel & Papaya Fruit Extract, this toner helps remove traces of residue or oil without stripping the skin of its natural moisture so your complexion feels purified & deeply cleansed. $24 $19 With code FAMBAM Shop Now

Deep Cleanser with Red Clay First Aid Beauty Deep Cleanser with Red Clay This daily cleanser is perfect for blemish-prone, combination or oily skin or as a deep treatment cleanse for normal skin. Red Clay & Rosemary Leaf Oil help purge the skin and balance sebum production while the FAB Antioxidant Booster helps fend off environmental aggressors. $24 $19 With code FAMBAM Shop Now

