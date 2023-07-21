During the summer months, a daily skincare routine can mean the difference between skin that’s as dry as the blistering heat or dewy and radiant. As the weather continues to warm up with all the humidity and sunshine, our regimen includes First Aid Beauty's simple yet effective skincare solutions — all of which are on sale right now.

For a limited time, the First Aid Beauty Friends and Family Sale is offering 20% off sitewide. During the brand's biggest sale of the season, you can save on best-selling moisturizers, anti-aging face cleansers, sun protection and more skincare must-haves with the code BIGDEAL at checkout.

Shop the First Aid Beauty Sale

First Aid Beauty or FAB as it is often referred to creates skin care products with quality ingredients that get straight to the root of the problem. Targeted toward eczema-prone and sensitive skin, First Aid Beauty's gentle products are perfect for those who worry about irritated skin.

Included in the sale is the product that made First Aid Beauty so popular — Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration. Known for being ultra-hydrating and calming, Ultra Repair Cream is a body moisturizer that can also be used on your face. Shopper call it a 'miracle balm' perfect for all skin types. Plus, one jar sells every 20 seconds, so you know it must be good.

Ahead, shop our five favorite deals from the First Aid Beauty sale to freshen up your summer skin care for less.

