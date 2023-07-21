Beauty & Wellness

First Aid Beauty's Biggest Sale of the Season Is Here: Save 20% On Best-Selling Skin Care

By ETonline Staff
First Aid Beauty Sale
First Aid Beauty

During the summer months, a daily skincare routine can mean the difference between skin that’s as dry as the blistering heat or dewy and radiant. As the weather continues to warm up with all the humidity and sunshine, our regimen includes First Aid Beauty's simple yet effective skincare solutions — all of which are on sale right now.   

For a limited time, the First Aid Beauty Friends and Family Sale is offering 20% off sitewide. During the brand's biggest sale of the season, you can save on best-selling moisturizers, anti-aging face cleansers, sun protection and more skincare must-haves with the code BIGDEAL at checkout.

Shop the First Aid Beauty Sale

First Aid Beauty or FAB as it is often referred to creates skin care products with quality ingredients that get straight to the root of the problem. Targeted toward eczema-prone and sensitive skin, First Aid Beauty's gentle products are perfect for those who worry about irritated skin.

Included in the sale is the product that made First Aid Beauty so popular — Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration. Known for being ultra-hydrating and calming, Ultra Repair Cream is a body moisturizer that can also be used on your face. Shopper call it a 'miracle balm' perfect for all skin types. Plus, one jar sells every 20 seconds, so you know it must be good.

Ahead, shop our five favorite deals from the First Aid Beauty sale to freshen up your summer skin care for less.

Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Moisturizer
Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Moisturizer
First Aid Beauty
Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Moisturizer

Get head-to-toe moisture with an all-over fast-absorbing, rich moisturizer in a light, whipped texture that provides instant relief and long-term hydration for dry, distressed skin and eczema. Best part is there is no greasy after-feel.

$38 $30
WITH CODE BIGDEAL
Facial Radiance Pads with Glycolic + Lactic Acids
Facial Radiance Pads with Glycolic + Lactic Acids
First Aid Beauty
Facial Radiance Pads with Glycolic + Lactic Acids

Exfoliate away dull skin to help reveal a radiant and naturally glowing complexion. With regular use, this gentle exfoliator for sensitive skin also helps refine look of pores and texture for smoother skin that’s ready for flawless makeup application.

$38 $30
WITH CODE BIGDEAL
First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser
Face Cleanser
First Aid Beauty
First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser

Save 20% on a daily fragrance-free, gentle facial cleanser. This non-stripping, pH-balanced daily face wash helps maintain skin’s natural acidity to keep sensitive skin happy. 

$24 $19
WITH CODE BIGDEAL
KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub 10% AHA
KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub 10% AHA
First Aid Beauty
KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub 10% AHA

Per the brand, FAB's body scrub sweeps away dry, rough bumps associated with Keratosis Pilaris, strawberry skin and booty bumps to reveal healthier looking skin that feels exceptionally smooth.

$30 $24
WITH CODE BIGDEAL
Firming Cream with Peptides, Niacinamide + Collagen
Firming Cream with Peptides, Niacinamide + Collagen
First Aid Beauty
Firming Cream with Peptides, Niacinamide + Collagen

Packed with Collagen, Peptides and Niacinamide, FAB says this moisturizer helps sculpt and smooth skin — making it look bouncy, healthy and youthful with fewer visible fine lines and wrinkles and a soft, supple texture.

$44 $35
WITH CODE BIGDEAL

