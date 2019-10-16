Food Network Star Carl Ruiz's Cause of Death Revealed

Carl Ruiz's cause of death has been revealed.

The Food Network star died from hardened arteries, according to multiple reports. He reportedly succumbed to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is a buildup of fats and other substances in the arteries. The news comes nearly a month after his death in September. He was 44.

Ruiz's death shocked the culinary community, and was confirmed at the time by his frequent collaborator, Guy Fieri. "I'm heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone. I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family," Fieri wrote on Twitter on Sept. 22. "His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef."

"Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million," the chef added in another tweet. "Carl ’The Cuban’ Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him."

The Cuban-American chef was known as a master of his cuisine. See more on stars we've lost in the video below.

