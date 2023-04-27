Shopping

FP Movement and HATCH Launch Activewear Collection for Expecting Moms — Just in Time for Mother's Day

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
FP Movement
FP Movement

Expecting moms know how difficult it is to find maternity clothing that not only fits properly, but also actually looks cute. If you're in search of activewear options that fit your changing body without skimping on style, you won't want to miss this new collab.

Just in time for Mother's Day, FP Movement and HATCH dropped a gorgeous new collection for mamas-to-be.

"Moms should never have to sacrifice function for style," said Ariane Goldman, CEO of HATCH Collective. "That’s the premise that HATCH was founded on, and we’re so excited to expand that promise into the activewear and movement category. Women deserve to feel confident, comfortable, and above all, like themselves, no matter their stage of motherhood.”

Shop FP Movement X HATCH

This collection from Free People's activewear brand and HATCH features the same stylish activewear designs consistent with FP Movement's aesthetic combined with HATCH Collective's innovative maternity solutions. Features such as breastfeeding-friendly necklines, bump accommodation and plenty of stretch for growing bodies make these pieces functional for all stages of pregnancy and beyond.

Below, shop the entire line of FP Movement X HATCH's maternity activewear collab.

FP Movement x Hatch Free Throw Maternity Bra
FP Movement x Hatch Free Throw Maternity Bra
FP Movement
FP Movement x Hatch Free Throw Maternity Bra

Not only does the strappy back of this sports bra look adorable, but it also helps you stay cool during any activity.

$50
FP Movement x Hatch Teamwork Maternity Tee
FP Movement x Hatch Teamwork Maternity Tee
FP Movement
FP Movement x Hatch Teamwork Maternity Tee

This isn't your average t-shirt — it has a special double-layered neckline to give coverage while breastfeeding and slits to accommodate growing bellies.

$78
FP Movement x Hatch Feel Good Maternity Shorts
FP Movement x Hatch Feel Good Maternity Shorts
FP Movement
FP Movement x Hatch Feel Good Maternity Shorts

An extra-wide, high-rise waistband provides plenty of bump coverage.

$78
FP Movement x Hatch Pleats And Thank You Maternity Skort
FP Movement x Hatch Pleats And Thank You Maternity Skort
FP Movement
FP Movement x Hatch Pleats And Thank You Maternity Skort

Rock the tenniscore trend while pregnant with this sweet pleated skirt.

$88
FP Movement x Hatch The Way Home Maternity Shorts
FP Movement x Hatch The Way Home Maternity Shorts
FP Movement
FP Movement x Hatch The Way Home Maternity Shorts

If you prefer a looser short style, go for these breezy athletic shorts.

$40
FP Movement x Hatch Refresh Harem Maternity Pants
FP Movement x Hatch Refresh Harem Maternity Pants
FP Movement
FP Movement x Hatch Refresh Harem Maternity Pants

You can wear the waistband of these harem pants over or under your bump, depending on your style.

$128
FP Movement x Hatch The Way Home Printed Maternity Shorts
FP Movement x Hatch The Way Home Printed Maternity Shorts
FP Movement
FP Movement x Hatch The Way Home Printed Maternity Shorts

A pretty floral print makes these shorts perfect for spring.

$50
FP Movement x Hatch Under The Sun Maternity Zip Up
FP Movement x Hatch Under The Sun Maternity Zip Up
FP Movement
FP Movement x Hatch Under The Sun Maternity Zip Up

Make it a matching set with this colorful, water-resistant windbreaker.

$148
FP Movement x Hatch Good Karma High-Neck Maternity Runsie
FP Movement x Hatch Good Karma High-Neck Maternity Runsie
FP Movement
FP Movement x Hatch Good Karma High-Neck Maternity Runsie

FP Movement's "runsie" is perfect for warmer days ahead.

$118
FP Movement x Hatch Happiness Runs Maternity Crop
FP Movement x Hatch Happiness Runs Maternity Crop
FP Movement
FP Movement x Hatch Happiness Runs Maternity Crop

This ribbed compressive top has a compressive fit made for low-impact workouts.

$50
FP Movement x Hatch Daylight Maternity Set
FP Movement x Hatch Daylight Maternity Set
FP Movement
FP Movement x Hatch Daylight Maternity Set

Look cute from head to toe in a matching tank and shorts set.

$128
FP Movement x Hatch Good Karma Maternity Onesie
FP Movement x Hatch Good Karma Maternity Onesie
FP Movement
FP Movement x Hatch Good Karma Maternity Onesie

Feel sleek and stylish in a fitted onesie made of buttery-soft athletic fabric.

$128
FP Movement x Hatch Love Printed Maternity Tank
FP Movement x Hatch Love Printed Maternity Tank
FP Movement
FP Movement x Hatch Love Printed Maternity Tank

A maternity-friendly version of a popular FP Movement style with extra room in the tummy.

$48
FP Movement x Hatch Good Karma Maternity Crop
FP Movement x Hatch Good Karma Maternity Crop
FP Movement
FP Movement x Hatch Good Karma Maternity Crop

You can never have too many comfy sports bras for hanging out and working out.

$68
FP Movement x Hatch Good Karma Maternity Leggings
FP Movement x Hatch Good Karma Maternity Leggings
FP Movement
FP Movement x Hatch Good Karma Maternity Leggings

These leggings are made with UPF 50 to protect your skin from the sun.

$98
FP Movement x Hatch Hot Shot Maternity Onesie
FP Movement x Hatch Hot Shot Maternity Onesie
FP Movement
FP Movement x Hatch Hot Shot Maternity Onesie

For days when you can't be bothered to pick out separates, throw on this cute and comfy onesie.

$80

