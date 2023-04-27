Expecting moms know how difficult it is to find maternity clothing that not only fits properly, but also actually looks cute. If you're in search of activewear options that fit your changing body without skimping on style, you won't want to miss this new collab.

Just in time for Mother's Day, FP Movement and HATCH dropped a gorgeous new collection for mamas-to-be.

"Moms should never have to sacrifice function for style," said Ariane Goldman, CEO of HATCH Collective. "That’s the premise that HATCH was founded on, and we’re so excited to expand that promise into the activewear and movement category. Women deserve to feel confident, comfortable, and above all, like themselves, no matter their stage of motherhood.”

Shop FP Movement X HATCH

This collection from Free People's activewear brand and HATCH features the same stylish activewear designs consistent with FP Movement's aesthetic combined with HATCH Collective's innovative maternity solutions. Features such as breastfeeding-friendly necklines, bump accommodation and plenty of stretch for growing bodies make these pieces functional for all stages of pregnancy and beyond.

Below, shop the entire line of FP Movement X HATCH's maternity activewear collab.

RELATED CONTENT:

Our Favorite Cute and Comfortable Loungewear Sets for Traveling

The Best Deals on Matching Workout Sets Under $30 to Shop at Amazon

Save Up to 50% On Outdoor Voices Activewear This Weekend Only

30 Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Sport This Spring

Save Up to 60% On Must-Have Spring Activewear at Athleta This Weekend

Reebok's Sale Came Just in Time for a Spring Workout Wardrobe Upgrade

Shop the Best Amazon Activewear Styles That Look Similar to Gymshark

The Best Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon