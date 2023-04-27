FP Movement and HATCH Launch Activewear Collection for Expecting Moms — Just in Time for Mother's Day
Expecting moms know how difficult it is to find maternity clothing that not only fits properly, but also actually looks cute. If you're in search of activewear options that fit your changing body without skimping on style, you won't want to miss this new collab.
Just in time for Mother's Day, FP Movement and HATCH dropped a gorgeous new collection for mamas-to-be.
"Moms should never have to sacrifice function for style," said Ariane Goldman, CEO of HATCH Collective. "That’s the premise that HATCH was founded on, and we’re so excited to expand that promise into the activewear and movement category. Women deserve to feel confident, comfortable, and above all, like themselves, no matter their stage of motherhood.”
This collection from Free People's activewear brand and HATCH features the same stylish activewear designs consistent with FP Movement's aesthetic combined with HATCH Collective's innovative maternity solutions. Features such as breastfeeding-friendly necklines, bump accommodation and plenty of stretch for growing bodies make these pieces functional for all stages of pregnancy and beyond.
Below, shop the entire line of FP Movement X HATCH's maternity activewear collab.
Not only does the strappy back of this sports bra look adorable, but it also helps you stay cool during any activity.
This isn't your average t-shirt — it has a special double-layered neckline to give coverage while breastfeeding and slits to accommodate growing bellies.
An extra-wide, high-rise waistband provides plenty of bump coverage.
Rock the tenniscore trend while pregnant with this sweet pleated skirt.
If you prefer a looser short style, go for these breezy athletic shorts.
You can wear the waistband of these harem pants over or under your bump, depending on your style.
A pretty floral print makes these shorts perfect for spring.
Make it a matching set with this colorful, water-resistant windbreaker.
FP Movement's "runsie" is perfect for warmer days ahead.
This ribbed compressive top has a compressive fit made for low-impact workouts.
Look cute from head to toe in a matching tank and shorts set.
Feel sleek and stylish in a fitted onesie made of buttery-soft athletic fabric.
A maternity-friendly version of a popular FP Movement style with extra room in the tummy.
You can never have too many comfy sports bras for hanging out and working out.
These leggings are made with UPF 50 to protect your skin from the sun.
For days when you can't be bothered to pick out separates, throw on this cute and comfy onesie.
