A good pair of jeans are a wardrobe staple no matter what season we're in, but the fall is an especially important time to have a supply of well-fitting denim on rotation. Right now, Frame Denim is hosting its biggest sale of the year, giving you the perfect opportunity to stock up on high-quality jeans to pair with your favorite fall sweaters, boots and more.

Shop the Frame Denim Sale

Now through Wednesday, September 27, you can take 25% off sitewide and an extra 25% off sale items including celeb-loved denim, dresses, tops and accessories. Styles are already starting to sell out, so we recommend shopping quickly to secure your new favorite pair of jeans for fall.

Whether you're new to shopping Frame Denim or a longtime fan of the brand, you're in good company. So many celebrities — Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington and Selena Gomez, to name a few — wear Frame's ultra-popular jeans and apparel. The brand carries so many styles, from classic straight leg to vintage-inspired low rise and funky patchwork palazzos, so you're bound to find a pair you love.

Below, we've rounded up 15 of our favorite Frame Denim pieces to shop from the Friends & Family Sale now.

The Low Boot Frame Denim The Low Boot Low-rise denim is making a comeback, and this pair makes a nod to the '90s with a vintage-inspired wash and bootcut shape. $278 $74 Shop Now

Wrap Mini Dress Frame Denim Wrap Mini Dress Sleek and stylish, this wrap dress can be dressed up or down to suit so many occasions. $448 $164 Shop Now

Le Jane Frame Denim Le Jane A pair of ripped jeans lend an effortlessly cool look to your outfits. $258 $96 Shop Now

