Stock up on high-quality denim and apparel for fall at Frame Denim's Friends & Family Sale.
A good pair of jeans are a wardrobe staple no matter what season we're in, but the fall is an especially important time to have a supply of well-fitting denim on rotation. Right now, Frame Denim is hosting its biggest sale of the year, giving you the perfect opportunity to stock up on high-quality jeans to pair with your favorite fall sweaters, boots and more.
Now through Wednesday, September 27, you can take 25% off sitewide and an extra 25% off sale items including celeb-loved denim, dresses, tops and accessories. Styles are already starting to sell out, so we recommend shopping quickly to secure your new favorite pair of jeans for fall.
Whether you're new to shopping Frame Denim or a longtime fan of the brand, you're in good company. So many celebrities — Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington and Selena Gomez, to name a few — wear Frame's ultra-popular jeans and apparel. The brand carries so many styles, from classic straight leg to vintage-inspired low rise and funky patchwork palazzos, so you're bound to find a pair you love.
Below, we've rounded up 15 of our favorite Frame Denim pieces to shop from the Friends & Family Sale now.
Le High Straight
Keep it simple with a pair of timeless medium-wash, straight-legged jeans.
The Low Boot
Low-rise denim is making a comeback, and this pair makes a nod to the '90s with a vintage-inspired wash and bootcut shape.
Le Pixie Palazzo
Short ladies, rejoice: the Pixie Palazzo is specifically tailored for those 5'3 or shorter for the perfect fit.
Patchwork Micro Flare Denim Dress
Denim dresses are right on trend for fall, especially when you pair them with knee-high leather boots.
Le Jane Crop
These sand-and-white striped jeans are an unexpected addition to your denim wardrobe.
Le Super High Flare
Make your legs look miles long with these ultra-high waisted flares that feature an extra long inseam.
Wide Leg Tomboy Trouser
These trousers will take you from the workplace to weekends in a fall-ready army green hue.
The Oversized Shirt
Pair your new jeans with a classic button-down in 100% Organic Cotton.
Split Seam Wide Leg
Turn heads in these unique two-tone patchwork jeans with a versatile mid-rise.
Wrap Mini Dress
Sleek and stylish, this wrap dress can be dressed up or down to suit so many occasions.
Le Jane
A pair of ripped jeans lend an effortlessly cool look to your outfits.
Le Crop Mini Boot
Elevate your fall style with a pair of plaid denim flares.
Timeless Buckle Belt
Cinch your new favorite pair of jeans with a genuine leather buckle belt.
Le Skinny De Jeanne
These mid-rise skinnies are the perfect shape to tuck into your fall boots.
Le Palazzo Belted Crop
This pair of jeans snatches your waist thanks to a built-in belt and wide-legged palazzo silhouette.
