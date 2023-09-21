Sales & Deals

Frame Denim's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here: Take Up to 75% Off Celeb-Loved Jeans for Fall

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 9:41 AM PDT, September 21, 2023

Stock up on high-quality denim and apparel for fall at Frame Denim's Friends & Family Sale.

A good pair of jeans are a wardrobe staple no matter what season we're in, but the fall is an especially important time to have a supply of well-fitting denim on rotation. Right now, Frame Denim is hosting its biggest sale of the year, giving you the perfect opportunity to stock up on high-quality jeans to pair with your favorite fall sweaters, boots and more.

Shop the Frame Denim Sale

Now through Wednesday, September 27, you can take 25% off sitewide and an extra 25% off sale items including celeb-loved denim, dresses, tops and accessories. Styles are already starting to sell out, so we recommend shopping quickly to secure your new favorite pair of jeans for fall.

Whether you're new to shopping Frame Denim or a longtime fan of the brand, you're in good company. So many celebrities — Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington and Selena Gomez, to name a few — wear Frame's ultra-popular jeans and apparel. The brand carries so many styles, from classic straight leg to vintage-inspired low rise and funky patchwork palazzos, so you're bound to find a pair you love.

Below, we've rounded up 15 of our favorite Frame Denim pieces to shop from the Friends & Family Sale now.

Le High Straight

Le High Straight
Frame Denim

Le High Straight

Keep it simple with a pair of timeless medium-wash, straight-legged jeans.

$238 $74

Shop Now

The Low Boot

The Low Boot
Frame Denim

The Low Boot

Low-rise denim is making a comeback, and this pair makes a nod to the '90s with a vintage-inspired wash and bootcut shape.

$278 $74

Shop Now

Le Pixie Palazzo

Le Pixie Palazzo
Frame Denim

Le Pixie Palazzo

Short ladies, rejoice: the Pixie Palazzo is specifically tailored for those 5'3 or shorter for the perfect fit.

$268 $120

Shop Now

Patchwork Micro Flare Denim Dress

Patchwork Micro Flare Denim Dress
Frame Denim

Patchwork Micro Flare Denim Dress

Denim dresses are right on trend for fall, especially when you pair them with knee-high leather boots.

$348 $131

Shop Now

Le Jane Crop

Le Jane Crop
Frame Denim

Le Jane Crop

These sand-and-white striped jeans are an unexpected addition to your denim wardrobe.

$268 $96

Shop Now

Le Super High Flare

Le Super High Flare
Frame Denim

Le Super High Flare

Make your legs look miles long with these ultra-high waisted flares that feature an extra long inseam.

$248 $93

Shop Now

Wide Leg Tomboy Trouser

Wide Leg Tomboy Trouser
Frame Denim

Wide Leg Tomboy Trouser

These trousers will take you from the workplace to weekends in a fall-ready army green hue.

$268 $120

Shop Now

The Oversized Shirt

The Oversized Shirt
Frame Denim

The Oversized Shirt

Pair your new jeans with a classic button-down in 100% Organic Cotton.

$338 $101

Shop Now

Split Seam Wide Leg

Split Seam Wide Leg
Frame Denim

Split Seam Wide Leg

Turn heads in these unique two-tone patchwork jeans with a versatile mid-rise.

$378 $170

Shop Now

Wrap Mini Dress

Wrap Mini Dress
Frame Denim

Wrap Mini Dress

Sleek and stylish, this wrap dress can be dressed up or down to suit so many occasions.

$448 $164

Shop Now

Le Jane

Le Jane
Frame Denim

Le Jane

A pair of ripped jeans lend an effortlessly cool look to your outfits.

$258 $96

Shop Now

Le Crop Mini Boot

Le Crop Mini Boot
Frame Denim

Le Crop Mini Boot

Elevate your fall style with a pair of plaid denim flares.

$248 $93

Shop Now

Timeless Buckle Belt

Timeless Buckle Belt
Frame Denim

Timeless Buckle Belt

Cinch your new favorite pair of jeans with a genuine leather buckle belt.

$198 $74

Shop Now

Le Skinny De Jeanne

Le Skinny De Jeanne
Frame Denim

Le Skinny De Jeanne

These mid-rise skinnies are the perfect shape to tuck into your fall boots.

$198 $74

Shop Now

Le Palazzo Belted Crop

Le Palazzo Belted Crop
Frame Denim

Le Palazzo Belted Crop

This pair of jeans snatches your waist thanks to a built-in belt and wide-legged palazzo silhouette.

$298 $105

Shop Now

