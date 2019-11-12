The six core cast members of Friends are said to be in talks to reunite for a television project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, along with the sitcom’s creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, are discussing a possible reunion project for HBO Max.

The “unscripted reunion special” is said to be a long way from being a done deal.

The report comes as the loved show continues to celebrate it's 25th anniversary and amid ongoing hopes from fans that the cast will one day reprise their iconic characters.

In June, Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres that the gang were all up for a reunion.

“I would do it," she said. "The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure. Listen, anything can happen."

Clearly, Aniston is just like fans when it comes to loving every minute and wanting more of anything related to a Friends reunion. The actress recently expressed her disappointment to ET about being left out of Cox and Perry’s recent lunch date.

“How come we don't get invited to that?" she reacted.

Aniston also addressed whether any of her Friends might make a guest appearance on her new series, The Morning Show, while talking to ET in October.

“Not yet,” she teased, when asked if she had brought up the idea to any of the actors yet. She also said that she thought “any one of them,” would fit the tone of the series.

