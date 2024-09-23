Nothing gets everyone in the holiday spirit quite like snagging one of the best Advent calendars — especially when they are on sale. It may still be September, but now is the perfect time to start tackling your holiday gift list.

Funko Pop Advent calendars for 2024 have arrived, and some are already receiving their first discounts on Amazon just in time for early holiday shopping. Behind each door of these boxes are tiny vinyl figurines from classic TV shows and movies like The Office and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Even better, several Funko Pop Advent calendars are on sale for up to 37% off ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

From the Stranger Things-themed set for anyone patiently waiting for season 5, to a Harry Potter Advent calendar for wizards and witches alike, you're sure to find an Amazon deal on the perfect Christmas countdown. Whether you're feeling naughty or nice, read on to shop all the best Funk Pop 2024 Advent calendar deals before it's too late. Be sure to check out our guide all the best Amazon deals on Advent calendars for even more early holiday savings.

Best Funko! Pop Advent Calendar Deals

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney Amazon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to the character's typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor. $50 $35 Shop Now

