Funko Pop Advent Calendars Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now: Get Up to 37% Off Before They Sell Out

Best Funko Pop Advent Calendar Deals
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:48 PM PDT, September 23, 2024

Find Funko Pop Advent calendars to gift at a discount with these early October Prime Day 2024 deals.

Nothing gets everyone in the holiday spirit quite like snagging one of the best Advent calendars — especially when they are on sale. It may still be September, but now is the perfect time to start tackling your holiday gift list.

Funko Pop Advent calendars for 2024 have arrived, and some are already receiving their first discounts on Amazon just in time for early holiday shopping. Behind each door of these boxes are tiny vinyl figurines from classic TV shows and movies like The Office and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Even better, several Funko Pop Advent calendars are on sale for up to 37% off ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

From the Stranger Things-themed set for anyone patiently waiting for season 5, to a Harry Potter Advent calendar for wizards and witches alike, you're sure to find an Amazon deal on the perfect Christmas countdown. Whether you're feeling naughty or nice, read on to shop all the best Funk Pop 2024 Advent calendar deals before it's too late. Be sure to check out our guide all the best Amazon deals on Advent calendars for even more early holiday savings.

Best Funko! Pop Advent Calendar Deals

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Stranger Things

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Stranger Things
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Stranger Things

Which resident of Hawkins will be the next to turn your Funko Pop collection upside down? Find out with this Stranger Things Advent calendar.

$50 $35

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pixar

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pixar
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pixar

Collect Woody, Mike Wazowski, Mr. Incredible and 21 more Pixar favorites all December long.

$50 $41

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: The Office

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: The Office
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: The Office

Commemorate and collect some of your favorite memories and coworkers from The Office like Dwight and Jim. There's 24 awesome Pocket Pop vinyl figures to open up.

$50 $39

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney

Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to the character's typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor.

$50 $35

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: DC Super Heroes

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: DC Super Heroes
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: DC Super Heroes

Count down to the holidays with some of your most beloved DC heroes and villains dressed in holiday ensembles or styled in gingerbread form.

$50 $32

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: The Nightmare Before Christmas

From Jack Skellington to Oogie Boogie, all the characters from Nightmare Before Christmas make an appearance in this Advent calendar.

$60 $51

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Harry Potter

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Harry Potter
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Harry Potter

Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Harry and his beloved Wizarding World companions.

$60 $50

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

