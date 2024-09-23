Find Funko Pop Advent calendars to gift at a discount with these early October Prime Day 2024 deals.
Nothing gets everyone in the holiday spirit quite like snagging one of the best Advent calendars — especially when they are on sale. It may still be September, but now is the perfect time to start tackling your holiday gift list.
Funko Pop Advent calendars for 2024 have arrived, and some are already receiving their first discounts on Amazon just in time for early holiday shopping. Behind each door of these boxes are tiny vinyl figurines from classic TV shows and movies like The Office and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Even better, several Funko Pop Advent calendars are on sale for up to 37% off ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.
From the Stranger Things-themed set for anyone patiently waiting for season 5, to a Harry Potter Advent calendar for wizards and witches alike, you're sure to find an Amazon deal on the perfect Christmas countdown. Whether you're feeling naughty or nice, read on to shop all the best Funk Pop 2024 Advent calendar deals before it's too late. Be sure to check out our guide all the best Amazon deals on Advent calendars for even more early holiday savings.
Best Funko! Pop Advent Calendar Deals
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Stranger Things
Which resident of Hawkins will be the next to turn your Funko Pop collection upside down? Find out with this Stranger Things Advent calendar.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pixar
Collect Woody, Mike Wazowski, Mr. Incredible and 21 more Pixar favorites all December long.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: The Office
Commemorate and collect some of your favorite memories and coworkers from The Office like Dwight and Jim. There's 24 awesome Pocket Pop vinyl figures to open up.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney
Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to the character's typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: DC Super Heroes
Count down to the holidays with some of your most beloved DC heroes and villains dressed in holiday ensembles or styled in gingerbread form.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: The Nightmare Before Christmas
From Jack Skellington to Oogie Boogie, all the characters from Nightmare Before Christmas make an appearance in this Advent calendar.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Harry Potter
Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Harry and his beloved Wizarding World companions.
