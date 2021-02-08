Galentine's Day Gifts for the Ladies You Love

Valentine's Day is less than one week away -- have you started shopping yet? Whether you have or you haven't, there's still some time to browse additional gifts for all the leading ladies in your life. And just in case you're shopping until the final hour, there are some last-minute Valentine's Day gift ideas that are so good, you won't want to pass them up.

We've selected our top gift ideas to shop for the most important women on your Valentine's Day gift list -- including your mom, your sister, your bestie or your work wife -- not to mention all the other women you're celebrating Galentine's Day with this year.

Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Get to Your Loved Ones

A bouquet of red roses, candy and chocolate covered strawberries are always classic Valentine's Day gift options. But if you're looking for some other things to gift this Valentine's Day, we think treating your favorite ladies to sought-after fashion, beauty and home good will be extra special.

Scroll down to shop the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the amazing women in your life.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum For Valentine's Day, Peter Thomas Roth is having a BOGO sale. This means that when you buy two of the same products, you'll get them for the price of one when you use the promo code "VDAY" at the checkout. In other words, this is the time to stock up on your favorite products (or new releases, like this hyaluronic acid serum). $68 AT PETER THOMAS ROTH Buy Now

Ghirardelli Chocolate Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Large Gift Box Ghirardelli Chocolate Ghirardelli Chocolate Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Large Gift Box Chocolates are a no-brainer Valentine's Day gift. The beloved Ghirardelli Chocolate has a ton of adorably packaged goodies for the holiday, like this heart-shaped box of decadent chocolate caramel duet hearts. $14 AT GHIRARDELLI CHOCOLATE Buy Now

LOFT Giraffe Heart Pajama Top and Shorts LOFT LOFT Giraffe Heart Pajama Top and Shorts Let this ultra-soft, printed set of pajamas cheer up any low-key day. TOP: $35 AT LOFT Buy Now BOTTOM: $30 AT LOFT Buy Now

Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum Ulta Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum Lancôme's new Idôle Eau de Parfum is the essence of confidence and empowerment. The brand's latest fragrance has an overall floral scent, with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine and bergamot. $99 AT ULTA Buy Now

Bulova Women's Swarvoski Crystal Box Set with Heart Pendant Necklace Amazon Bulova Women's Swarvoski Crystal Box Set with Heart Pendant Necklace This Bulova Watch and Necklace set is a perfect gift for a sweetheart. The best part is that it's 47% off. $156 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip Skims Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip Whether you're gifting your bestie or yourself, this slinky silk slip dress will be a staple to wear on Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or any other time you want to dress things up. $178 AT SKIMS Buy Now

JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit Sephora JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit She can try out Jennifer Lopez's new skincare line, JLo Beauty, with this four-piece kit that includes That JLo Glow Serum, That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser, That Blockbuster Wonder Night Cream and That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster in Warm Bronze. $64 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

Eloquii Cropped Sweater Tank & Fuzzy Sweater Shorts Eloquii Eloquii Cropped Sweater Tank & Fuzzy Sweater Shorts She'll be obsessed with this fuzzy stylish loungewear set from Eloquii. She can wear it while working from home or just chilling on the couch. TANK: $45 AT ELOQUII Buy Now SHORTS: $55 AT ELOQUII Buy Now

Kylie Skin 8-Piece Mini Set Kylie Skin Kylie Skin 8-Piece Mini Set Spread the love with this 8-piece set from Kylie Skin, which comes just in time for Valentine's Day. Complete with vitamin C serum, milk toner, face moisturizer, foaming face wash, walnut facial scrub, coconut body scrub, coconut body lotion and eye cream, this vegan and cruelty-free set will have anyone embracing self-love in the form of skincare. And thanks to this set of minis, anyone who uses this heart-adorned kit will have a natural glow in a few washes. $85 AT KYLIE SKIN Buy Now

Côté Table Gatifa Wine Glass, Set of 6 Verishop Côté Table Gatifa Wine Glass, Set of 6 A set of new wine glasses she can use on Valentine's Day for a romantic dinner at home. This stem glass design with fluted detail is beautiful. $68 AT VERISHOP BUY NOW

Vegamour vegaLASH Volumizing Serum Vegamour Vegamour vegaLASH Volumizing Serum Who doesn't want naturally long, voluminous lashes? Give the Vegamour lash serum, which is completely vegan, cruelty-free and formulated with clinically tested plant actives. $60 AT VEGAMOUR BUY NOW

Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Necklace Sterling Forever Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Necklace Heart-shaped jewelry is trendy right now and it's very on-theme with Valentine's Day. Gift this timeless heart pendant necklace from Sterling Forever. Available in 14k gold vermeil, 14k rose gold vermeil or sterling silver. $78 AT STERLING FOREVER BUY NOW

Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Bifold Wallet A Kate Spade wallet is a classic accessory for any gal! We love this practical and pretty bifold design. $49 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $169) BUY NOW

Madewell Brushed Oversized Plaid Scarf Shopbop Madewell Brushed Oversized Plaid Scarf An oversized plaid scarf from Madewell that's cozy, chic and practical for winter. $55 AT SHOPBOP BUY NOW

Coach Jes Crossbody With Quilting Coach Outlet Coach Jes Crossbody With Quilting Get this adorable red heart quilted Coach crossbody bag for your Valentine. Sign into your Coach Insider account to get early access to shop this bag on Coach Outlet. $171 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $428) BUY NOW

Brooklinen Waffle Robe Brooklinen Brooklinen Waffle Robe A luxurious robe is always a great gift idea. Made with 100% Turkish cotton, this Brooklinen waffle robe is lightweight, quick-drying and absorbent. $98 AT BROOKLINEN BUY NOW

Monica Vinader Medium Riva Wave Diamond Hoop Earrings Nordstrom Monica Vinader Medium Riva Wave Diamond Hoop Earrings If you're looking to gift diamonds this year, consider this elegant, wave-inspired pair of hoops designed by Monica Vinader. $250 AT NORDSTROM BUY NOW

RéGén de Peau Skincare's Flash Cleanser RéGén de Peau RéGén de Peau Skincare's Flash Cleanser Help the woman you love take her skin care regimen to the next level. Right now through Feb. 15, get a free flash cleanser from ReGen De Peau when you buy their Platinum Cream and use promo code FREE FLASH. $40 AT RÉGÉN DE PEAU Buy Now

Seratopical by Sera Labs Radiant Glow Facial Oil Seratopical Seratopical by Sera Labs Radiant Glow Facial Oil This lightweight, fast-absorbing Radiant Glow Facial Oil can help brighten the look of skin, leaving a silky-soft, hydrated surface with a firmer appearance. The Seratopical Radiant Glow Facial Oil provides long-lasting moisture and barrier protection. Right now through Feb. 28, get 20% off the entire website with the promo code Valentine20. $40 AT SERATOPICAL Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

The Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts on Amazon

Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

Celebrate Valentine's Day Every Day With This Heart-Shaped Jewelry

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Your Loved Ones

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

The Best Anniversary Gifts to Celebrate Your Major Milestone