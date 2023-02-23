Marking the end of a four-year partnership in December, Reebok and Cardi B released their fifth and final collection of footwear and apparel from the Reebok x Cardi B collection. Featuring shoes, jackets, shorts, bodysuits and leggings in an expanded color palette, the collection, titled “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy,” is majorly marked down through tomorrow.

Shop Reebok x Cardi B

Until Saturday, February 25, Reebok is offering 40% off everything with the code OHYEAH. The sitewide deals also include sale styles for even bigger discounts. Whether you're looking for a casual everyday sneaker, lightweight workout shoe or the perfect pair to pack for your spring break getaway, you'll be sure to find great deals on best-selling Reebok styles, including vintage-inspired designs.

The Club C Cardi V2 is an exaggerated iteration of the original Club C Cardi, which debuted back in 2020. Apparel-wise, Reebok and Cardi also released a mixture of sports and loungewear. The collection has a range of sizes from 2XS to 4X. Even better, the entire collection is on sale now.

Spring is officially less than a month away and now is the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe with a stylish sneaker to jump into the new season. Reebok's classic sneakers have become a go-to among celebs from Ariana Grande and Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid. Luckily for you, Rebook's sale has tons of fashionable options to help you stay comfortable all season long.

Shop the Reebok Sale

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Reebok sale to get ready for spring.

Classic Leather Shoes Reebok Classic Leather Shoes Reebok's Classic Leather Shoes are a timeless sneaker that will never go out of style. $90 $54 WITH CODE OHYEAH Shop Now

