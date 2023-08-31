Sales & Deals

Get $300 Off The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra This Weekend at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:11 PM PDT, August 31, 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now on sale at Amazon for $300 off. Save on the previous-gen smartphone at its lowest price ever.

Amazon's Labor Day Sale is here with major markdowns on Samsung products including the Galaxy smartphones. If you are considering a smartphone upgrade, there are serious discounts on Samsung's previous generation Galaxy lineup. Right now, Amazon is offering $500 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which marks the starting price of the 128GB model down to its all-time low price of $850. Available in white, black, green, and burgundy, the Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is available on all storage capacities.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, which makes it the best Samsung phone for capturing photos in low light. Get $500 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra at its lowest price ever.

$1,300 $850

256GB

Shop Now

$1,400 $950

512GB

Shop Now

The impressive previous-gen smartphone is packed with unbelievable camera skills and boasts lightning-fast performance and load times. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes equipped with an S Pen so you can write, draw and more, directly on the screen. With a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, it has a feature called Vision Booster that can adjust the brightness throughout the day.

For an excellent camera phone, the S22 Ultra supports 8K recording. Samsung's second-newest generation of the Ultra has a 108MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP 10x telephoto lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 40MP selfie lens. 

Released in February, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is also on sale at Amazon now. The S23 Ultra's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions. Other smartphone features include an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three newest models. 

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Ultra
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Ultra

Just released in February, the powerful Samsung Galaxy S23+ Ultra is $280 off in four different colors to choose from.

$1,200 $920

Shop Now

Plus, check out more Samsung deals on 4K TVskitchen appliances, top-rated washers and dryers, and visually stunning 8K TVs

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

