Get 50% Off the Sleek lululemon Studio Mirror to Elevate Your Home Workouts

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Lululemon Studio Mirror
lululemon

The thought of actually going to the gym can be overwhelming, but with the right fitness equipment, you can easily stay motivated all year long to work out from the comfort of your own home. If you love the atmosphere of a group fitness class and the energy of a knowledgeable instructor telling guiding you through your workouts, lululemon Studio is offering $700 off the high-tech Mirror

Get 50% off the Mirror

Now through Sunday, March 5, the lululemon Studio Mirror is on sale for a whopping 50% off when you use the code NEWYEAR23. Not only does the the Mirror offer cardio and strength classes with personal trainers, but it also serves as a yoga studio and a boxing ring, and so much more. With thousands of on-demand and live fitness classes, the interactive fitness tool helps you maintain a consistent workout routine. 

lululemon Studio Mirror
The Mirror
Mirror
lululemon Studio Mirror

OK, it's not foldable, but the mirror from lululemon looks like a typical wall mirror, blending seamlessly into home decor. The secret is it's actually an interactive workout device. All you need is a clear space in front of it. Save on the interactive home gym with thousands of fitness classes that you can take from the comfort of your home.

$1,495$795
WITH CODE NEWYEAR23

The lululemon Studio app combined with a front-facing camera allows you to do your routines alongside your friends and allows members to experience original classes and programs right from lululemon Studio Mirror or virtually from anywhere. You can also tune into live instructors for a real-time feel of a studio class, including personal training sessions that you can book with world-class instructors for live feedback and instruction.

Depending on your preferred workout, there are also more at-home workout equipment deals like easy-to-store gym accessories, multi-use equipment like an Echelon bike, virtual programs you can use on your television, Therabody massage guns, and sneakers

Below, shop our picks for the best at-home gym equipment deals to keep up with your 2023 health goals.

Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22
Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s
Echelon
Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22

The Echelon EX-5s delivers immersive, studio-quality fitness experiences from a 22" HD touchscreen display. Compete on the Leaderboard and reach your fitness goals with 24/7 access to live and on-demand classes led by world-class instructors. 

$1,500$1,155
Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-10
Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-10
Echelon
Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-10

Save an additional $240 by opting for the 10" HD Touchscreen Display. 

$1,200$924
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Amazon
Theragun Mini

Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.

$199$145
SoulCycle At-Home Bike
SoulCycle At-Home Bike
SoulCycle
SoulCycle At-Home Bike

Join live classes offered daily or search through SoulCycle’s library of on-demand cycling and sculpt classes based on time, intensity, music genre and instructor. The “free ride” feature even allows you do your own thing while listening to music, streaming your favorite shows, or exploring a new city. 

$2,500$1,500
Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Walking Pad Treadmill
Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Walking Pad Treadmill
Amazon
Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Walking Pad Treadmill

The Walkstation Slim Treadmill allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time. 

$369$300
Tempo Studio
Tempo Studio
Tempo
Tempo Studio

Bringing the fitness studio to you at home, the Tempo Studio features a 42" HD touchscreen and small 3-square feet footprint, so you can fit it into any space. The system comes with dumbbells, a barbell, collars, plates, a heart rate monitor, a workout mat and a recovery roller. For an additional $39 per month, the Tempo membership gives you personalized, AI-powered training with live and on-demand classes, including rep counting, weight recommendations and feedback on form.

$2,495$1,695
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
Amazon
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home. 

$180$160
WITH COUPON
Renpho Active Massage Gun
Renpho Active Massage Gun
Amazon
Renpho Active Massage Gun

The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's over 65% off!

$250$65

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

