The thought of actually going to the gym can be overwhelming, but with the right fitness equipment, you can easily stay motivated all year long to work out from the comfort of your own home. If you love the atmosphere of a group fitness class and the energy of a knowledgeable instructor telling guiding you through your workouts, lululemon Studio is offering $700 off the high-tech Mirror.

Get 50% off the Mirror

Now through Sunday, March 5, the lululemon Studio Mirror is on sale for a whopping 50% off when you use the code NEWYEAR23. Not only does the the Mirror offer cardio and strength classes with personal trainers, but it also serves as a yoga studio and a boxing ring, and so much more. With thousands of on-demand and live fitness classes, the interactive fitness tool helps you maintain a consistent workout routine.

lululemon Studio Mirror Mirror lululemon Studio Mirror OK, it's not foldable, but the mirror from lululemon looks like a typical wall mirror, blending seamlessly into home decor. The secret is it's actually an interactive workout device. All you need is a clear space in front of it. Save on the interactive home gym with thousands of fitness classes that you can take from the comfort of your home. $1,495 $795 WITH CODE NEWYEAR23 Shop Now

The lululemon Studio app combined with a front-facing camera allows you to do your routines alongside your friends and allows members to experience original classes and programs right from lululemon Studio Mirror or virtually from anywhere. You can also tune into live instructors for a real-time feel of a studio class, including personal training sessions that you can book with world-class instructors for live feedback and instruction.

Depending on your preferred workout, there are also more at-home workout equipment deals like easy-to-store gym accessories, multi-use equipment like an Echelon bike, virtual programs you can use on your television, Therabody massage guns, and sneakers.

Below, shop our picks for the best at-home gym equipment deals to keep up with your 2023 health goals.

Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22 The Echelon EX-5s delivers immersive, studio-quality fitness experiences from a 22" HD touchscreen display. Compete on the Leaderboard and reach your fitness goals with 24/7 access to live and on-demand classes led by world-class instructors. $1,500 $1,155 Shop Now

SoulCycle At-Home Bike SoulCycle SoulCycle At-Home Bike Join live classes offered daily or search through SoulCycle’s library of on-demand cycling and sculpt classes based on time, intensity, music genre and instructor. The “free ride” feature even allows you do your own thing while listening to music, streaming your favorite shows, or exploring a new city. $2,500 $1,500 Shop Now

Tempo Studio Tempo Tempo Studio Bringing the fitness studio to you at home, the Tempo Studio features a 42" HD touchscreen and small 3-square feet footprint, so you can fit it into any space. The system comes with dumbbells, a barbell, collars, plates, a heart rate monitor, a workout mat and a recovery roller. For an additional $39 per month, the Tempo membership gives you personalized, AI-powered training with live and on-demand classes, including rep counting, weight recommendations and feedback on form. $2,495 $1,695 Shop Now

Renpho Active Massage Gun Amazon Renpho Active Massage Gun The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's over 65% off! $250 $65 Shop Now

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

