Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson deal, we know it is worth checking out.

Right now, you can save up to $170 on Dyson's top-of-the-line cleaning technology. While the coveted Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is not on sale, Dyson and Walmart are offering steep discounts on innovative, long-lasting products you’ll actually use for years to come. Now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever with Dyson Presidents Day deals.

Dyson Vacuum Presidents Day Deals

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Get a head start on spring cleaning and shop all the best Presidents Day deals on Dyson vacuums, below.

Dyson V8 Absolute Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. $500 $400 Shop Now

Dyson Air Purifier Presidents Day Deals

One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

