Great Star Wars Gifts for Celebrating Star Wars Day
May the fourth be with you!
It’s time once again for Star Wars Day. Created by fans in the early 2010s, the holiday has since captured the attention of the internet and taken on a life of its own. Many theaters have taken to organizing fun events for fans of the Star Wars universe. Even Disney has gotten into the action: The company observes the holiday with special Star Wars events and celebrations at its Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks.
May 4 is also synonymous with Star Wars merch drops. Disney has announced that it will release a new must-have batch of cool Star Wars gifts, toys, clothes and collectibles on the ShopDisney website at 7AM Pacific. (If you're a fan, you'll definitely want to check out the drop.)
Can’t wait? We get it. The good news is that you don’t need to wait until May the Fourth to get great Star Wars collectibles, gifts, clothing and accessories -- some of the coolest stuff is available right this very moment. And while you can have fun on May 4 doing your best Han Solo impression and sharing Star Wars memes on the internet, we think you’ll have more fun streaming your fave movies on Disney+ while wearing a dope new pair of Jedi Master kicks and eating a cake shaped like Darth Vader’s head.
Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your Star Wars-loving friend or just something to make your own May the Fourth celebration more fun, here are 12 of our favorite Star Wars gifts you can buy for Star Wars Day.
