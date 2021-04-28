Great Star Wars Gifts for Celebrating Star Wars Day

May the fourth be with you!

It’s time once again for Star Wars Day. Created by fans in the early 2010s, the holiday has since captured the attention of the internet and taken on a life of its own. Many theaters have taken to organizing fun events for fans of the Star Wars universe. Even Disney has gotten into the action: The company observes the holiday with special Star Wars events and celebrations at its Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks.

May 4 is also synonymous with Star Wars merch drops. Disney has announced that it will release a new must-have batch of cool Star Wars gifts, toys, clothes and collectibles on the ShopDisney website at 7AM Pacific. (If you're a fan, you'll definitely want to check out the drop.)

Can’t wait? We get it. The good news is that you don’t need to wait until May the Fourth to get great Star Wars collectibles, gifts, clothing and accessories -- some of the coolest stuff is available right this very moment. And while you can have fun on May 4 doing your best Han Solo impression and sharing Star Wars memes on the internet, we think you’ll have more fun streaming your fave movies on Disney+ while wearing a dope new pair of Jedi Master kicks and eating a cake shaped like Darth Vader’s head.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your Star Wars-loving friend or just something to make your own May the Fourth celebration more fun, here are 12 of our favorite Star Wars gifts you can buy for Star Wars Day.

Subscription to Disney+ Disney Subscription to Disney+ If you don’t have a subscription to Disney+ yet... what galaxy have you been living in? The premium streaming service is home to every Star Wars theatrical release, the binge-worthy Star Wars saga The Mandalorian and a number of great animated titles including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It's a must for any Star Wars fan. $7.99 PER MONTH Subscribe Now

These Star Wars x Adidas Sneakers Adidas These Star Wars x Adidas Sneakers If you’re looking to cop the next great pair of great Star Wars sneakers, look no further. These Stan Smith Forever Adidas sneakers, made from high-performance recycled materials, have the wisdom of Yoda embossed on them in gold: “There is no try,” and “Do or do not.” Yoda’s mug shows up on the tongue and on the shoes’ green heel tabs. The shoe drops May 5. $120 AT ADIDAS Check Stock Now

Boba Fett Volcano Woven Button-Up BoxLunch Boba Fett Volcano Woven Button-Up Why do we love this shirt? From far away, it looks like a classic Japanese-style volcano print. But when you get closer to examine the detail, you’ll notice that famed Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett appears all over this 100% cotton button-up. Use the code BLGIFTS at checkout to save an extra 20 percent. $45 AT BOX LUNCH Buy Now

Cakeworthy 'The Mandalorian' Dress BoxLunch Cakeworthy 'The Mandalorian' Dress If a dress is more your style, BoxLunch also has a great The Mandalorian print dress. Made of 100% cotton by streetwear brand Cakeworthy, this dress features The Child in his robes and in his pram. Super cute! Use the code BLGIFTS at checkout to save an extra 20 percent. $48 AT BOXLUNCH Buy Now

LED Lightsaber Chopsticks ChopSabers via Amazon LED Lightsaber Chopsticks If your Star Wars Day plans call for watching movies and ordering Chinese takeout, we’ve got a great, inexpensive Star Wars gift idea for you. This set of four lightsaber chopsticks are BPA-free and actually light up in red, blue, green and purple. Powered by 3 x LR41 batteries (included). $20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

"The Star Wars Archives" Original Trilogy Book Taschen "The Star Wars Archives" Original Trilogy Book This may be the ultimate Star Wars coffee table book. Written by film historian Paul Duncan and published by TASCHEN, this epic 604-page salute to the three original Star Wars movies features script pages, concept art, storyboards and on-set photography. It's a great gift for a true Star Wars fan. (A book detailing the prequel trilogy is also available.) $200 AT NEIMAN MARCUS Buy Now

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Target Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order If you haven’t played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order yet, you’re missing out. This third-person Star Wars game, set five years after Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, casts you as a Jedi Padawan being hunted by the Empire. In its review, Gamespot notes that it’s “one of the most compelling game additions to the Star Wars franchise in years.” Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows. $20 AT TARGET (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

A Stormtrooper Mug from Galaxy's Edge ShopDisney A Stormtrooper Mug from Galaxy's Edge Here’s just what you need for another tough Monday spreading evil throughout the galaxy. This ceramic First Order Stormtrooper mug, created especially for the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts' Galaxy's Edge, features a bent, open bottom handle with ribbed silicone. Hand wash only. $23 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

Limited Edition Darth Vader Citizen Watch Citizen Limited Edition Darth Vader Citizen Watch Forget smartwatches -- bring some Dark Side style to your wrist with this limited edition Darth Vader timepiece from Citizen. It features the Imperial Symbol and other Vader-inspired design cues, a black ion-plated bezel and detailed black dial with red accents and date. It’s powered by light, so it never needs a battery. $315 AT CITIZEN (REGULARLY $450) Buy Now

Darth Vader Cooking Aprons Williams Sonoma Darth Vader Cooking Aprons Love spending time in the kitchen as a family? We love this cotton twill Darth Vader apron from Williams Sonoma that comes in both adults and kid’s sizes. It features adjustable neck straps for comfort and two pockets for holding tools. Also available in a white Stormtrooper design. STARTING AT $25 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA Buy Now

Star Wars Cakelet Pan Williams Sonoma Star Wars Cakelet Pan Williams Sonoma reviewers are in love with this cast-alumnium Star Wars cakelet pan that makes tasty baked treats in the shape of seven iconic characters: Yoda, Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, Chewbacca, a Stormtrooper and BB-8. It features a gold-tone nonstick finish, so rest assured: Your favorite character's face won’t tear off when freeing him from the pan. $40 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA Buy Now

All 9 Star Wars Movie Posters PosterStop via Amazon All 9 Star Wars Movie Posters An original poster from one of the Star Wars movies can sell for thousands of dollars. These reproduction posters are a much more affordable option when it comes to decorating your home theater room, bedroom or office. And best of all, this set includes posters for all nine Star Wars films, from A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker. $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything 'Star Wars' Streaming on Disney Plus

Upcoming 'Star Wars' Movies and TV: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett and More

Best Gaming Devices to Give As Graduation Gifts in 2021

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream