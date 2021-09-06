Shopping

Hailey Bieber's Leggings Are 50% Off Now at the Alo Yoga Labor Day Sale

By Kyley Warren
Hailey Bieber Alo Yoga leggings
Hailey Bieber's street-style game has been pretty well-documented over the years -- and for good reason. With the help of her stylist, Maeve Reilly, the 24-year-old model has developed a reputation for creating edgy ensembles out of layered garments, baggy pullovers, colorful handbags and only the boldest of accessories.

But one of Hailey Bieber's go-to items for actually creating these looks is none other than a pair of sleek, mesh leggings from Alo Yoga -- the athleisure wear brand behind some of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence's coziest styles. With Alo Yoga's latest Labor Day Sale, shoppers can get these Bieber-approved leggings -- along with a number of other popular styles -- for up to 60% off.

Hailey Bieber Alo Yoga leggings
The Flocked High-Waist Moto Legging from Alo Yoga is as stylish as it is completely functional -- with leather-like features, slimming panels and glossy accents that add a dual-tone appeal to an otherwise classic look. The real allure of these leggings, though, is their versatility -- as demonstrated by stars like Bieber and Hadid, the style can easily be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

These Hailey Bieber-approved Moto Leggings are now 50% off at Alo Yoga's Labor Day Sale -- but only for a limited time. Dress like your favorite supermodel with this budget-friendly style and shop the full look below. Plus, check out ET Style's other top picks from the Alo Yoga Labor Day Sale -- including snakeskin leggings, crop tees and casual pullover styles, all boasting savings of up to 60% now, only for a limited time. 

Officially obsessed with all things Hailey Bieber? Honestly, we can't blame you. Check out all of the beauty essentials needed to create Bieber's signature beach waves, plus shop some of her must-have fall items.

Alo Yoga Flocked High-Waist Moto Leggings
Alo Yoga Flocked High Waist Moto Leggings
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Flocked High-Waist Moto Leggings
These sleek, high-waist leggings are a wardrobe staple of celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid.
$59 AT ALO YOGA (REGULARLY $118)
Alo Yoga Kick It Crop Tee
Alo Yoga Kick It Crop Tee
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Kick It Crop Tee
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this blue quartz crop it tee.
$24 AT ALO YOGA (REGULARLY $48)
Alo Yoga High-Waist Avenue Legging
Alo Yoga High-Waist Avenue Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga High-Waist Avenue Legging
This classically black pair of leggings boasts a ribbed knee and cuff style, along with a front-smoothing panel.
$71 AT ALO YOGA (REGULARLY $118)
Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Legging
These chic, chestnut leggings are now 20%.
$83 AT ALO YOGA (REGULARLY $118)
Alo Yoga Double Take Pullover
Alo Yoga Double Take Pullover
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Double Take Pullover
Everyone needs a bold pullover -- and this neon green number from Alo is a must-have.
$44 AT ALO YOGA (REGULARLY $88)
Alo Yoga High-Waist Snakeskin Legging
Alo Yoga High-Waist Snakeskin Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga High-Waist Snakeskin Legging
Step into this fresh pair of snakeskin leggings from Alo.
$59 AT ALO YOGA (REGULARLY $114)
Alo Yoga High-Waist Cargo Legging
Alo Yoga High-Waist Cargo Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga High-Waist Cargo Legging
Keep it simple (and neutral) with these high-waist leggings made from sculpting airbrush fabric.
$69 AT ALO YOGA (REGULARLY $138)
Alo Yoga Pink High Waist Biker Short
Alo Yoga Pink High Waist Biker Short
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Pink High Waist Biker Short
These bubblegum-colored biker shorts are as preppy as they are completely comfortable.
$45 AT ALO YOGA (REGULARLY $56)
Alo Yoga Clarity Long Sleeve Top
Alo Yoga Clarity Long Sleeve Top
Kate Spade
Alo Yoga Clarity Long Sleeve Top
This ultra-cozy long sleeve fleece is now 60% off.
$35 AT ALO YOGA (REGULARLY $88)
Alo Yoga Bright Aqua Fast Bra
Alo Yoga Bright Aqua Fast Bra
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Bright Aqua Fast Bra
Alo Yoga's Fast Bra relies on a double-knit airlift fabric to provide breathable comfort and versatility.
$54 AT ALO YOGA (REGULARLY $68)
Alo Inspire Crop Tank
Alo Inspire Crop Tank
Alo Yoga
Alo Inspire Crop Tank
With this free-flowing find, your workout attire will look (and feel) more ethereal and elegant than ever before.
$43 AT ALO YOGA (REGULARLY $54)
Alo Yoga Dynamic Jacket - Legion Blue
Alo Yoga Dynamic Jacket - Legion Blue
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Dynamic Jacket - Legion Blue
Lean into comfort with this cozy, lightweight jacket.
$70 AT ALO YOGA (REGULARLY $175)
Alo Yoga High-Waist Ripped Warrior Legging
Alo Yoga High-Waist Ripped Warrior Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga High-Waist Ripped Warrior Legging
Forget everything you think you know about the classic legging style, because this pair rips up the rule and introduces a completely fresh take -- with edgy slashes throughout.
$64 AT ALO YOGA (REGULARLY $125)

