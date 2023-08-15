Style

Hill House Home Just Dropped a Pre-Fall Collection: Shop Nap Dresses to Wear All Season Long

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Hill House Home Pre-Fall Collection
Hill House

We get Taylor Swift's love of the color-changing autumn. In less than two weeks it will officially be time for cozy sweaters, apple picking, UGG boots and pumpkin spice everything. To welcome the season, cult-favorite nap dress brand Hill House Home has released a new collection that fits in perfectly with all things fall fashion. 

The chilly mornings and hot afternoons of early fall can make planning outfits tough. Hill House Home's Pre-Fall Collection addresses that issue with breezy dresses that have longer hems and varying sleeve lengths. The fall clothing in this new drop will keep you comfy from breakfast through lunch, plus they'll look adorable with your favorite cardigan when the temperature drops at dinnertime. Those familiar with Hill House Home know their garments are high-quality and extremely comfortable, and these new pre-fall styles should be no exception.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite picks from the Hill House Home Pre-Fall Collection, great for everything from running errands to going to work to, of course, napping.

The Felicity Dress
The Felicity Dress
Hill House Home
The Felicity Dress

Hill House Home revamps the little black dress for fall with the Felicity Dress. 

$178
The Ellie Nap Dress
The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Ellie Nap Dress

Hill House Home's signature Ellie Nap Dress now comes in a new dark floral print. This enchanting dress has side pockets: a must-have when it comes to the most comfortable dresses. 

$168
The Ellie Nap Dress
The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Ellie Nap Dress

The best-selling Ellie Nap dress also comes in a new — and equally gorgeous — ivory floral.

$178
The Matilda Top
The Matilda Top
Hill House Home
The Matilda Top

You can easily dress this puff-sleeved top up or down. 

$128
The Norah Nap Dress
The Norah Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Norah Nap Dress

A great option for those who prefer a shorter dress, the Norah Nap Dress pairs well with dark tights as the weather gets colder. 

$150
The Lace Ribbon Ellie Nap Dress
The Lace Ribbon Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Lace Ribbon Ellie Nap Dress

A nap dress for formal occasions? Yes, please! The silky ribbon straps on the Lace Ribbon Ellie Nap Dress make it a viable wedding guest dress option. 

$278
The Cindra Dress
The Cindra Dress
Hill House Home
The Cindra Dress

We love the versatility of this dress, which can be worn on its own or partially unbuttoned over jeans or leggings. 

$228
The Lucienne Dress
The Lucienne Dress
Hill House Home
The Lucienne Dress

For a dress you can wear to fall and to the winter beyond, look no further than the Lucienne Dress. 

$228
The Louisa Nap Dress
The Louisa Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Louisa Nap Dress

A scooped neck, puffed sleeves and a ruffled hem come together for the slightly dressier Louisa Nap Dress. The wrinkle-resistant fabric looks as good as it feels and is made from recycled materials. 

$168
The Going Out Pajama Set
The Going Out Pajama Set
Hill House Home
The Going Out Pajama Set

Impromptu sleepovers are no problem with this set. It looks great for a dinner party and is comfortable enough for snuggle time afterward.  

$150
The Malone Top
The Malone Top
Hill House Home
The Malone Top

You can't go wrong with a classic button-up shirt. 

$128
The Rosalind Dress
The Rosalind Dress
Hill House Home
The Rosalind Dress

This vintage-inspired structured mini dress with a pleated bib and mother-of-pearl buttons is so dreamy. 

$178

