We get Taylor Swift's love of the color-changing autumn. In less than two weeks it will officially be time for cozy sweaters, apple picking, UGG boots and pumpkin spice everything. To welcome the season, cult-favorite nap dress brand Hill House Home has released a new collection that fits in perfectly with all things fall fashion.

The chilly mornings and hot afternoons of early fall can make planning outfits tough. Hill House Home's Pre-Fall Collection addresses that issue with breezy dresses that have longer hems and varying sleeve lengths. The fall clothing in this new drop will keep you comfy from breakfast through lunch, plus they'll look adorable with your favorite cardigan when the temperature drops at dinnertime. Those familiar with Hill House Home know their garments are high-quality and extremely comfortable, and these new pre-fall styles should be no exception.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite picks from the Hill House Home Pre-Fall Collection, great for everything from running errands to going to work to, of course, napping.

The Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home's signature Ellie Nap Dress now comes in a new dark floral print. This enchanting dress has side pockets: a must-have when it comes to the most comfortable dresses. $168 Shop Now

The Norah Nap Dress Hill House Home The Norah Nap Dress A great option for those who prefer a shorter dress, the Norah Nap Dress pairs well with dark tights as the weather gets colder. $150 Shop Now

The Cindra Dress Hill House Home The Cindra Dress We love the versatility of this dress, which can be worn on its own or partially unbuttoned over jeans or leggings. $228 Shop Now

The Lucienne Dress Hill House Home The Lucienne Dress For a dress you can wear to fall and to the winter beyond, look no further than the Lucienne Dress. $228 Shop Now

The Louisa Nap Dress Hill House Home The Louisa Nap Dress A scooped neck, puffed sleeves and a ruffled hem come together for the slightly dressier Louisa Nap Dress. The wrinkle-resistant fabric looks as good as it feels and is made from recycled materials. $168 Shop Now

