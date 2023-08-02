Hoda Kotb wants to spread some hope! The 58-year-old Today show co-anchor is releasing a new children's book inspired by her 4-year-old daughter, Hope Catherine, titled Hope Is a Rainbow.

Kotb shared the news on Wednesday's Today show, revealing, "It was based on my daughter, who, of course, I dreamt of her and hoped for her and her name just fell in. And it just reminds me, and she reminds me that hope's around every corner. No matter what you go through, no matter what hardship you endure."

The book is all about the importance of optimism and having a positive outlook.

Kotb adopted Hope in 2019 with her now ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman. This past March, Kotb took time off from her work at Today to be by Hope's side as she experienced a scary hospital stay that included time in the intensive care unit. Kotb has not disclosed what led to Hope's hospitalization, but has revealed that the little girl has a "longer road" ahead of her to a full recovery.

"I wrote this a while ago before Hope got sick and is on the mend and all that stuff, and so the perfect timing, I think, for now," Kotb shared on Wednesday.

Of her youngest daughter, Kotb added, "She is a rainbow, and so is hope."

In her dedication in the book, Kotb shared that Hope "will always give away her last blueberry" and "sees magic in everything."

Of the book's inspiration, Kotb added, "A rainbow to me represents something that you can’t quite touch, but it’s magical and amazing. So when I thought about how I carry Hope in my heart, I realized, 'She IS a rainbow.' She’s this beautiful, magical, incredible child. It just got me thinking about all the things where kids find magic and hope, and this book is full of that.”

The picture book is illustrated by Chloe Dominique and features both Hope and her 6-year-old older sister, Haley Joy, who Kotb adopted in 2017.

The proud mom previously penned the children's book, I've Loved You Since Forever, in honor of welcoming Haley into her life.

Of Hope's journey since her hospitalization, Kotb said, "She has taught me that you’re stronger than you think you are. She has that ability to be optimistic and hopeful no matter what kind of challenges lay before you. She’s taught me that resilience comes in all kinds of packages and that kids are incredibly strong. She’s also taught me to find wonder in the smallest things."

Hope Is a Rainbow will be released on March 5, 2024.

