If you're looking for a holiday gift to give to a new mom and dad or a kiddo on your list, look no further. To help you find the perfect baby gift this holiday season, ET Style has gathered thoughtful gift idea options any new mom or dad will appreciate and actually use. Plus, we have tons of gift ideas that any kid will be excited to see under the Christmas tree.

Our top picks include a range of great gift ideas for new babies including baby gear, toys, mini booties and a thoughtful keepsake library. We've also combed the internet to find unique gifts for kids and the most coveted items that they're bound to love.

In addition to the little ones, ET Style has a gift guide to help you find the perfect present for every family member and the loved ones your list. Make sure to check out our gift guide on the best Amazon gifts, pajama sets, beauty products and more.

Ahead, shop our selection of holiday gifts for kids and babies.

Bixbee Bootie UGG Nordstrom Bixbee Bootie UGG A snuggly UGG bootie with hook-and-loop closure that's easy to slip on for winter. $34.95 at Nordstrom

Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar Skip Hop Skip Hop Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar Skip Hop A musical toy is a fun, no-brainer baby gift. Opt for this adorable avocado toy guitar, which helps develop fine motor skills and engage the baby's senses of sight and hearing. REGULARLY $16 $13.60 at Skip Hop

Rachel Zoe Faux Fur Coat Janie and Jack Janie and Jack Rachel Zoe Faux Fur Coat Janie and Jack Determined to be a little extra in your holiday gift giving this season? Go all out and gift a chic faux fur coat for the little one on your list. $109 at Janie and Jack

Diaper Bag Starter Kit The Honest Company The Honest Company Diaper Bag Starter Kit The Honest Company A stylish, practical diaper bag that comes with the essentials from Jessica Alba's The Honest Company, including all-purpose balm, diaper rash cream, bottom wash, wipes and lotion. REGULARLY $178.74 $159.95 at The Honest Company

Baby Keepsake Library Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Baby Keepsake Library Uncommon Goods A keepsake library is where parents can store their baby's most memorable objects, photos, documents, artwork and more. All the keepsakes can be stored neatly and safely in mini drawers, vertical files and envelopes. $80 at Uncommon Goods

Fair Isle Mittens Janie and Jack Janie and Jack Fair Isle Mittens Janie and Jack Winter-themed mittens that'll keep baby's little hands warm. REGULARLY $24 $20.99 at Janie and Jack

Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal Gund Macy's Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal Gund This isn't an ordinary stuffed animal. This lovable plush toy plays Brahms' Lullaby that'll put the little one to sleep while cuddling the lamb. $25 at Macy's

Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether Mama Bear & Cubs Etsy Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether Mama Bear & Cubs This bunny teether ring features silicone that helps massage sore gums, while the durable beech wood relieves pressure. $11.78 at Etsy

1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs Carter's Macy's 1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs Carter's How adorable is this cheetah print footie pajamas for baby? Score this for only $8! REGULARLY $20 $8 at Macy's

Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat First Impressions Macy's Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat First Impressions This plush A-line coat with hood is absolutely adorable. REGULARLY $40 $16 at Macy's

Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater Nautica Macy's Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater Nautica This little girls Nautica zip-up jacket is great for layering during the winter months. REGULARLY $45 $27 at Macy's

