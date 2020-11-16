Shopping

Holiday Gifts for Kids and Babies

By ETonline Staff
baby gifts
vkuslandia/Getty Images

If you're looking for a holiday gift to give to a new mom and dad or a kiddo on your list, look no further. To help you find the perfect baby gift this holiday season, ET Style has gathered thoughtful gift idea options any new mom or dad will appreciate and actually use. Plus, we have tons of gift ideas that any kid will be excited to see under the Christmas tree. 

Our top picks include a range of great gift ideas for new babies including baby gear, toys, mini booties and a thoughtful keepsake library. We've also combed the internet to find unique gifts for kids and the most coveted items that they're bound to love.

In addition to the little ones, ET Style has a gift guide to help you find the perfect present for every family member and the loved ones your list. Make sure to check out our gift guide on the best Amazon gifts, pajama sets, beauty products and more.

Ahead, shop our selection of holiday gifts for kids and babies.

Bixbee Bootie
UGG
UGG Bixbee Bootie
Nordstrom
Bixbee Bootie
UGG
A snuggly UGG bootie with hook-and-loop closure that's easy to slip on for winter. 
Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar
Skip Hop
Skip Hop Baby Musical Toy - Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar
Skip Hop
Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar
Skip Hop
A musical toy is a fun, no-brainer baby gift. Opt for this adorable avocado toy guitar, which helps develop fine motor skills and engage the baby's senses of sight and hearing.
REGULARLY $16
Cardi B Club C Slip-On III Shoes - Toddler
Reebok
Cardi B Club C Slip-On III Shoes - Toddler
Reebok
Cardi B Club C Slip-On III Shoes - Toddler
Reebok
If you're a mom with a toddler, then you know - laces are the worst. Well, Cardi knows that too. Behold, the slip-on. 
Rachel Zoe Faux Fur Coat
Janie and Jack
Janie and Jack Fur Coat
Janie and Jack
Rachel Zoe Faux Fur Coat
Janie and Jack
Determined to be a little extra in your holiday gift giving this season? Go all out and gift a chic faux fur coat for the little one on your list.
Diaper Bag Starter Kit
The Honest Company
Honest Company Diaper Bag Starter Kit
The Honest Company
Diaper Bag Starter Kit
The Honest Company
A stylish, practical diaper bag that comes with the essentials from Jessica Alba's The Honest Company, including all-purpose balm, diaper rash cream, bottom wash, wipes and lotion. 
REGULARLY $178.74
Baby Keepsake Library
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Baby Keepsake Library
Uncommon Goods
Baby Keepsake Library
Uncommon Goods
A keepsake library is where parents can store their baby's most memorable objects, photos, documents, artwork and more. All the keepsakes can be stored neatly and safely in mini drawers, vertical files and envelopes.
Fair Isle Mittens
Janie and Jack
Janie and Jack Fair Isle Mittens
Janie and Jack
Fair Isle Mittens
Janie and Jack
Winter-themed mittens that'll keep baby's little hands warm. 
REGULARLY $24
Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal
Gund
Gund Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal
Macy's
Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal
Gund
This isn't an ordinary stuffed animal. This lovable plush toy plays Brahms' Lullaby that'll put the little one to sleep while cuddling the lamb.
Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether
Mama Bear & Cubs
Mama Bear & Cubs Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether
Etsy
Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether
Mama Bear & Cubs
This bunny teether ring features silicone that helps massage sore gums, while the durable beech wood relieves pressure. 
1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs
Carter's
Carter's Carters Baby Boy 1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs
Macy's
1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs
Carter's
How adorable is this cheetah print footie pajamas for baby? Score this for only $8!
REGULARLY $20
Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat
First Impressions
First Impressions Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat
Macy's
Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat
First Impressions
This plush A-line coat with hood is absolutely adorable.
REGULARLY $40
Little Boys Fox Hooded Full Zip Packable Jacket with Matching Bag
Epic Threads
Epic Threads Little Boys Fox Hooded Full Zip Packable Jacket with Matching Bag
Macy's
Little Boys Fox Hooded Full Zip Packable Jacket with Matching Bag
Epic Threads
This adorable little boys fox packable puffer jacket comes with a matching bag.
REGULARLY $40
Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater
Nautica
Nautica Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater
Macy's
Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater
Nautica
This little girls Nautica zip-up jacket is great for layering during the winter months.
REGULARLY $45

