The rise in the cost for gasoline has many Americans across the United States searching for new ways to save money at the pump. With many gas stations charging as much as $6 or more per gallon, drivers are unlikely to get a break soon from the record high gas prices. One way to get fuel at a discounted price is through a membership-only wholesale store that also has members-only fuel stations, such as Sam’s Club. A Sam's Club membership offers access to the fuel stations with discounted gas.

Right now, there’s a coupon that gives you all the benefits of a Sam’s Club membership without the cost. Sign up as a new Sam’s Club member for an annual fee of $45 and you’ll get a $45 Sam’s Club e-gift card to use at the warehouse — making the membership essentially free! You'll need to wait up to four weeks for delivery of your new gift card, but you can start using your new membership to save money on gas right away at local Sam's Club Fuel Centers.

At all Sam's Club fuel stations, you can fill up with high-quality regular, premium and diesel gas. The discount will depend on your Sam's Club location and the specific gas station. Of course, there's more to Sam's Club than access to gas stations that, on average, have lower prices than other local stations. Members have access to the warehouse deals and bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus exclusive, members-only pricing on appliances, and all kinds of great deals on gift cards and tech.

Sam's Club also offers travel deals and a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. The warehouse also offers free curbside pickup and, in some locations, same-day delivery. Get the Sam's Club membership deal below.

