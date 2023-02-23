Presidents Day is traditionally one of the best times of year to save on big-ticket items like major appliances. Samsung's best Presidents’ Day sales of 2023 included steep savings on appliances and the deals are not done yet. During the tech retailer's extended Presidents Day appliance sale, Samsung is still offering huge deals on a variety of home appliances right now.

Shop Samsung Appliance Deals

Now through Wednesday, March 1, Samsung's sale is full of major savings on the brand's Bespoke appliances and signature smart appliance series. From refrigerators, ranges, and dishwashers to washer and dryers, you can save hundreds on kitchen and laundry room upgrades.

Whether your home appliances need an update after years of usage or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's best Presidents' Day appliance deals are hard to beat. Level up your living space with up to $1,200 off Bespoke Refrigerators, $350 off the Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum, and up to $1,400 off Samsung laundry sets. For a limited time, you can get tons of top-rated Samsung appliances for some of the best prices of the year.

Since time is of the essence, we've gathered the best vacuum and appliance deals at Samsung you can shop now.

Best Samsung Appliance Deals

Best Samsung Deals on Washers and Dryers

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,698 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Best Samsung Vacuum Deals

Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum is also its most powerful yet. New HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while still being extremely maneuverable. $900 $550 Shop Now

