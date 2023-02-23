Shopping

Save Big on Samsung Appliances With These Extended Presidents Day Deals You Can Still Get Today

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung Presidents' Day Appliance Deals
Samsung

Presidents Day is traditionally one of the best times of year to save on big-ticket items like major appliances. Samsung's best Presidents’ Day sales of 2023 included steep savings on appliances and the deals are not done yet. During the tech retailer's extended Presidents Day appliance sale, Samsung is still offering huge deals on a variety of home appliances right now.

Shop Samsung Appliance Deals

Now through Wednesday, March 1, Samsung's sale is full of major savings on the brand's Bespoke appliances and signature smart appliance series. From refrigerators, ranges, and dishwashers to washer and dryers, you can save hundreds on kitchen and laundry room upgrades. 

Whether your home appliances need an update after years of usage or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's best Presidents' Day appliance deals are hard to beat. Level up your living space with up to $1,200 off Bespoke Refrigerators, $350 off the Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum, and up to $1,400 off Samsung laundry sets. For a limited time, you can get tons of top-rated Samsung appliances for some of the best prices of the year.

Since time is of the essence, we've gathered the best vacuum and appliance deals at Samsung you can shop now.

Best Samsung Appliance Deals

Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Samsung
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry

No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.

$2,399$1,599
6.0 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry
6.0 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Samsung
6.0 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry

Rapidly go to high heat for quickly boiling water and searing meat with 5 powerful burners. The cast iron edge-to-edge grates allow you to easily slide your pots and pans across more usable cooktop space.  

$2,399$1,599
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry
Samsung
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry

Samsung's new smart Front Control Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, making it easy to create delicious meals for your family.

$1,849$1,199
Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Samsung Smart 4 Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Samsung
Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center

This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker. And it's an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year. Plus, this fridge can earn you a $125 energy rebate in some states.

$3,800$2,599
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Samsung
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center

This 24 cu. foot Bespoke refrigerator is the perfect addition to your kitchen — you can customize the door colors to match your home, choose between two kinds of ice, and get access to two different kinds of fresh, filtered water. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App. 

$3,399$2,399
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.

$3,499$2,899
StormWash 48 dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel
StormWash 48 dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel
Samsung
StormWash 48 dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel

Bring a virtually silent dishwasher to your kitchen with $200 off this stainless steel dishwasher that cleans like a dream. At the end of the cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance.

$899$649
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+
Samsung
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+

Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using Samsung's StormWash+ system. With dual wash arms and a rotating spray jet it delivers intense cleaning performance and cleans at every angle. 

$1,099$989

Best Samsung Deals on Washers and Dryers

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998$2,598
ELECTRIC DRYER
$4,098$2,698
GAS DRYER
Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft.
Samsung Smart Dial Front Load Washer
Samsung
Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft.

This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.

$1,599$1,439
Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Samsung
Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer

With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Samsung SmartThings App enables cycle alerts and scheduling feature, even while you're remote.

$2,198$1,458
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology
Samsung
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+

The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time. 

$1,049$599

Best Samsung Vacuum Deals

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum
Samsung
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system. 

$800$458
Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum is also its most powerful yet. New HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while still being extremely maneuverable. 

$900$550
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Easily clean any surface with Samsung's Jet Cordless Stick Vacuums. The high-capacity dust bin collects more dirt, dust and debris so you don’t have to empty it as often. 

$330$250

RELATED CONTENT:

Samsung Frame TV Deals: Save Up to $400 at Amazon and Samsung

Samsung's Odyssey Ark Is $1,000 Off for a Leveled-Up Gaming Experience

The Best Le Creuset Deals: Shop Deeply Discounted Dutch Ovens and More

35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: AirPods, Leggings, Roombas and More

Best iPad Deals: Get the 2021 Model for Record Low Price at Amazon

Save Up to $1,130 on Nolah Mattresses With Our Exclusive Code

Samsung TV Deals: Shop The Best Discounts On Top TV Models