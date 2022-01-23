Shopping

How to Get Sydney Sweeney’s Dreamy Waves on 'Euphoria'

By Kyley Warren‍
In a series chock-full of as much drama and teenage angst as Euphoria, it feels nearly impossible to predict what might play out from one episode to the next. But even with so much uncertainty surrounding the fates of our favorite characters, one thing remains unwaveringly true about the series: the show's characters have some seriously great hair game. And Sydney Sweeney's effortless waves in Euphoria's latest episode are full proof of that.

Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the HBO hit, has seen her character undergo quite the style transformation this season -- with everything from her fashion and makeup, to even her hair boasting a "softer" and more feminine flair to it.

As recently revealed by Euphoria's lead hairstylist Kim Kimble on Instagram, her character's dreamy waves are actually way easier to achieve than you might think -- with a $27 curling iron from the celeb hairstylist's Walmart collection proving to be the secret to her loose locks.

Kimble is the talent behind some of Euphoria's most iconic hairstyles -- including looks sported by Zendaya and Alexa Demie. But beyond the HBO drama, the celeb hairstylist actually boasts a pretty remarkable client roster of her own -- which includes stars like Beyoncé (yes, Queen Bey herself), Tyra Banks, Mary J. Blige and Kerry Washington, among others.

Achieve Euphoria-inspired beauty at home and shop the go-to curling iron used to create Sydney Sweeney's lush, beachy waves below -- along with other essential hair styling tools from Kim Kimble's collection.

In need of some more Gen Z beauty inspiration from HBO's hit series? Check out ET Style's exclusive on how to achieve Euphoria glam, with products recommended by the show's makeup artist. Plus, shop the best luxury beauty products available at Walmart.

Kim Kimble Celebrity Series Digital Curling Iron Wand
Kim Kimble Celebrity Series Digital Curling Iron Wand
Walmart
Kim Kimble Celebrity Series Digital Curling Iron Wand
This curling iron from celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble helped to produce some of the fluffiest, salon-style curls on the Euphoria set.
$27
Kim Kimble Miracle Hair Oil
Kim Kimble Miracle Hair Oil
Walmart
Kim Kimble Miracle Hair Oil
Made with silk amino acids and black castor seed, this hair oil works to help stop breakage -- according to the retailer.
$13
Kim Kimble Celebrity Series Digital Flat Iron
Kim Kimble Celebrity Series Digital Flat Iron
Walmart
Kim Kimble Celebrity Series Digital Flat Iron
This 2-inch hair straightener from Kim Kimble's Walmart collection features ultra-wide plates for added styling convenience.
$40
Kim Kimble Healing Leave In Conditioner
Kim Kimble Healing Leave In Conditioner
Walmart
Kim Kimble Healing Leave In Conditioner
Nourish your hair with this repairing leave-in conditioner -- crafted with Jojoba oils, avocado, aloe vera and other amino acids.
$11
Kim Kimble Celebrity Series Ultra-light Pro Hair Dryer
Kim Kimble Celebrity Series Ultra-light Pro Hair Dryer
Walmart
Kim Kimble Celebrity Series Ultra-light Pro Hair Dryer
Get a salon-style blowout any day with this Celebrity Series Ultra-light Pro Hair Dryer.
$40
Kim Kimble Deep Conditioning Paper Hair Mask
Kim Kimble Deep Conditioning Paper Hair Mask
Walmart
Kim Kimble Deep Conditioning Paper Hair Mask
This 20-minute treatment from Kim Kimble's collection aims to make hair silkier with ingredients like collagen, Argan oil and honey extract.
$12

