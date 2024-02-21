K-Pop and reality TV fans, it's your time, because a new streaming show is about to be in your area.

BLACKPINK, singer Jennie Kim — or simply Jennie as her fans know her — stars in a new series premiering in the United States this week. The new show Apartment 404, set in South Korea, follows celebrities as they investigate real-life mysteries that have happened at an apartment complex.

South Korean audiences were able to start watching the show last week, and now the series will be available internationally for all to enjoy. Apartment 404 premieres on Prime Video on February 23, with new episodes expected each Friday.

Prime Video released a synopsis of the show, stating, "Apartment 404 is a real-life mystery drama based on true unprecedented events in Korean apartments. Six residents get invited to a secret-filled apartment, where they face mysteries and solve secrets. Get ready for retro vibes, laughter, the residents’ fantastic chemistry, and intrigue, as the residents travel to a different time in each episode!"

Kim will reunite with South Korean comedian Yoo Jae-suk. (Fans will remember Kim participated in Running Man with the comedian and host when her tearful moment in a horror room became a viral video.) Kim also stars with notable actors in Apartment 404, including Cha Tae-hyun — an actor best known for his role in the hugely popular romantic film My Sassy Girl.

Here's everything you need to know to stream Apartment 404, starring Jennie from BLACKPINK.

When does Apartment 404 premiere?

Apartment 404 premiered in South Korea on February 15, but United States audiences will be able to watch it when it premieres on Prime Video on Friday, February 23. New episodes will drop to Prime Video every Friday.

Where can you watch Apartment 404 online?

In South Korea, Apartment 404 airs on tvN. In the United States viewers can exclusively stream the show on Prime Video. BLACKPINK and general K-Pop fans will also get access to BLACKPINK House, BTS: Yet to Come and The Rise of K-Pop with their Prime Video or Amazon Prime membership.

Watch the Apartment 404 official teaser:

