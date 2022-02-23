How to Watch 'Free Guy' Starring Ryan Reynolds — Now Streaming

While there are plenty of movies centered around video games, Free Guy has a unique spin on the theme, and you can see for yourself by streaming the action-packed comedy. Free Guy follows a non-playable character (or NPC) and his quest for survival and more. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, and it's now streaming on Disney+ and HBO Max.

The film also earned itself an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects. In case you want to binge all the 2022 Academy Award-nominated movies, you can check out ET's guide on where to stream all the noms.

'Free Guy' Twentieth Century Fox 'Free Guy' Ryan Reynolds portrays a bank teller known as Guy, who's a character in an open-world video game. However, Reynold's character soon becomes self-aware. Realizing he's an NPC in a video game, Guy embarks on a self-discovery journey and also finds time to try and save the fictional open world he lives in. DISNEY+ Watch Now HBO MAX Watch Now

In addition to Reynolds, Free Guy stars Jodie Comer, Dwayne Johnson, Taika Waititi, Pokimane and Joe Keery.

How to stream Free Guy:

Free Guy is currently available and ready to stream on Disney+ and HBO Max. If you aren't subscribed to either streaming service, you can sign up for a limited-time free trial.

Watch on Disney+

Watch on HBO Max

