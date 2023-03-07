Miley Cyrus is returning to her Disney Channel roots with a new edition of Backyard Sessions in celebration of her latest album Endless Summer Vacation.

For the first time since taking off the Hannah Montana wig back in 2011, the pop star is partnering with Disney to release Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions): a musical event featuring Miley’s first performances of Flowers and seven additional tracks from the new album.

The special will drop, in coordination with the release of the new album, on Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, exclusively on Disney+.

Watch with Disney+



Pre-order Album

The homecoming moment for Miley will also feature a new, long-anticipated performance of her 2009 smash hit song The Climb. Excited to tune in to what is sure to be an emotional special for long-time Miley Cyrus fans? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).

When does Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) come out?

Miley’s new Backyard Sessions will come out on the same day as her new album, Endless Summer Vacation. The special will stream on Disney+ starting on Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Sign up for Disney+

Where to watch the new Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions?

In a nod to where the singer got her start, Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+

When does the new Miley Cyrus album come out?

Miley Cyrus’ new album, featuring her hit single Flowers, comes out on March 10, 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch All the Best A24 Movies

Watch 2023 March Madness: Men’s NCAA Tournament Schedule and Streaming

How to Watch 'Creed III' — Out In Theaters Today

How to Watch ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Premiering March 8

How to Watch 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Online — Now Streaming

How to Catch Up on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Before the Final Season

How to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' — Out Now

New Music Friday: Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Paramore and More

Miley Cyrus' ‘Flowers’: All the References That Hint at Ex Liam Hemsworth

Watch Miley Cyrus Shave Jimmy Fallon's Beard on 'The Tonight Show'

Dolly Parton Honors Goddaughter Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday