The ACM Awards will look a lot different this year, but tonight country music's biggest stars are still planning to put on quite the show. Keith Urban is taking his first turn as host of the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards as the show moves from Las Vegas to Nashville after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We won't have the usual crowd of country music fans, as the show is going audience-less, but those watching at home can expect a star-studded lineup of performers that includes Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini and many more.

For all the details on how to watch the 2020 ACM Awards tonight, plus nominees, performers, ET's coverage and more, read on below.

When are the 2020 ACM Awards? The show will air live from Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 8-11 p.m. ET.

How to watch: Tune in on CBS at 8 p.m. ET (delayed on PT) or stream the ACMs on CBS All Access.

Who's Hosting?: Keith Urban will be hosting the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Who's Performing?: A lineup of country's finest will take the stage from three iconic Nashville venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

Urban, Pink, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi are all set to play.

Who's Nominated?: Morris and Rhett lead as two of the most-nominated performers, with an absolutely stacked category for the most-coveted Entertainer of the Year award, that includes Rhett -- with his first nod! -- as well as Bryan, Church, Combs and Carrie Underwood.

Some of the winners have already been announced. Miranda Lambert, Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King were announced as winners of the ACM Award Music Event of the Year category for “Fooled Around And Fell In Love." Rhett won the ACM Award Video of the Year category for “Remember You Young," while Hillary Lindsey won Songwriter of the Year. Other winners include Riley Green for New Male Artist of the Year and Tenille Townes for New Female Artist of the Year.

Who's Presenting?: Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint and Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker and Runaway June have all been tapped to present at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, check the video below for more on the ACM Awards' star-studded performance lineup!

