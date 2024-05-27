The Boston Celtics face the Indiana Pacers tonight for Game 4 of the 2024 Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics are up 3-0 in the series after a close win on Saturday. However, Indiana has bounced back well from losses all season. Tip-off from TD Garden is scheduled for tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

At Game 3 on Saturday, the Celtics secured the win by just three points. Jayson Tatum scored the most points for Boston with 36 points and eight assists, followed by Jaylen Brown, who had 24 points and three assists. Will the Pacers even things up tonight? If not, this could be the end of the NBA season for Indiana.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers game, including the full Eastern Conference finals schedule and best Game 4 livestream options.

How to Watch the Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Game 4 Without Cable

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will be televised on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch tonight's Celtics vs. Pacers game with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch the 2024 NBA Conference Finals without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Sling TV includes 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch games live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Celtics vs. Pacers playoff game for free. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

You can watch the Celtics vs. Pacers game with Hulu + Live TV. The service allows access to more than 95 live channels, including ESPN, ABC and TNT. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers game today?

Game 4 of the Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals will be played on Monday, May 27 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers game on?

Tonight's Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers game will air live on ESPN.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Conference Finals Schedule

Here is the full 2024 NBA Conference Finals schedule between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

GAME 1: Pacers vs. Celtics, Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 2: Pacers vs. Celtics, Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 3: Celtics vs. Pacers, Saturday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 4: Celtics vs. Pacers, Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 5: Pacers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

GAME 6: Celtics vs. Pacers, Friday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

GAME 7: Pacers vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

* = if necessary

