Formula 1 makes its first of three visits to the United States this weekend for the third-ever Miami Grand Prix. Miami was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 this year. Today, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will look to win his fifth race of the season at Miami International Autodrome.

Watch Today's Race on FuboTV

Verstappen has won each of the first two runnings of the Miami GP and enter's today's race as the overwhelming favorite. The three-time world champion has been dominant so far and is 25 points ahead of the second-placed Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, including where to stream the F1 event for free.

What time is the 2024 Miami Grand Prix?

The F1 Miami Grand Prix is taking place on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 3:55 p.m. ET (12:55 p.m. PT). Race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN then moves to ABC at 3:30 p.m.

How to Watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix Without Cable

The 2024 Miami Grand Prix will air on ABC. If you don't have cable, F1 fans in the U.S. can watch the Miami Grand Prix on streaming services like FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch F1 races online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the F1 Miami Grand Prix online at no cost.

In addition to Formula 1 races, Fubo offers NBA, MLB, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

Sling TV is another great option for watching the Miami Grand Prix without cable today. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $10 off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $35 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package with ESPN down to $50.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Miami Grand Prix if you're not home to watch the race live.

For the first time, F1 Academy will be part of the Miami Grand Prix. F1 Academy is a racing series for female drivers. ESPN+ will stream live coverage of races for F1 Academy today.

2024 Miami Grand Prix Schedule

Practice 1: Friday, May 3, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. ET

Sprint Qualifying: Friday, May 3, 4:30 - 5:14 p.m. ET

Sprint Race: Saturday, May 4, Noon - 1 p.m. ET

Race Qualifying: Saturday, May 4, 4 - 5 p.m. ET

Grand Prix: Sunday, May 5, 4 p.m. ET

Formular 1 Driver Standings

Max Verstappen: 110 pts. Sergio Perez: 85 pts. Charles Leclerc: 76 pts. Carlos Sainz: 69 pts. Lando Norris: 58 pts. Oscar Piastri: 38 pts. George Russell: 33 pts. Fernando Alonso: 31 pts. Lewis Hamilton: 19 pts. Lance Stroll: 9 pts.

2024 F1 Season Schedule

F1’s 2024 calendar will feature a record-breaking number of Grand Prix events, with 24 races set to take place around the world this season. Check out the remaining rounds below. The full F1 schedule can be found on Formula1.com.

ROUND 6: Miami (sprint race), May 3-5

ROUND 7: Emilia Romagna, May 17-19

ROUND 8: Monaco, May 24-26

ROUND 9: Canada, June 7-9

ROUND 10: Spain, June 21-23

ROUND 11: Austria (sprint race), June 28-30

ROUND 12: Great Britain, July 5-7

ROUND 13: Hungary, July 19-21

ROUND 14: Belgium, July 26-28

ROUND 15: Netherlands, August 23-25

ROUND 16: Italy, August 30 - September 1

ROUND 17: Azerbaijan, September 13-15

ROUND 18: Singapore, September 20-22

ROUND 19: United States (sprint race), October 18-20

ROUND 20: Mexico, October 25-27

ROUND 21: Brazil (spring race), November 1-3

ROUND 22: Las Vegas, November 21-23

ROUND 23: Quatar (sprint race), November 29 - December 1

ROUND 24: Abu Dhabi, December 6-8

RELATED CONTENT: